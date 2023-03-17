Cotton, bees and the hunt for an R&D breakthrough

THE spread of cotton into new areas is bringing about closer contact with bees and other pollinating insects, highlighting the importance of stewardship and best practice.
University of New England Adjunct Professor Peter Gregg said problems with bee kills attributed to pesticide use in cotton crops were thought to have occurred because new cotton growers and beekeepers in those areas weren't used to working together.
Prof Gregg said the broad spectrum insecticide fipronil, which is deadly to bees and fairly commonly used for control of sucking pests such as mirids in cotton, was a major culprit.
One of the biggest incidents in recent years occurred near Griffith in 2019 when five apiarists lost hundreds of hives to poisoning with fipronil.
"The problems with pesticides, I think have come about because cotton over the last decade or so has moved further south into the Lachlan and the Murrumbidgee and even the Murray," Prof Gregg said.
"Beekeepers in those areas haven't had much experience of living next door to cotton growers ... and perhaps cotton growers down in those areas haven't had the same experience with beekeepers as we had in the early days up north."
Prof Gregg's father, also named Peter, was one of the pioneers of cotton in the Namoi and Gwydir valleys in the 1960s and 1970s which is when he became interested in cotton pests.
An agricultural entomologist and insect ecologist who was chief scientist of the Cotton Catchment Communities CRC from 2006 to 2012, Prof Gregg led a group of researchers that developed attract and kill technology for the major cotton pest helicoverpa.
Made up of plant volatile compounds, sugar and insecticide, which attract moths to feed on it and eventually die, it was commercialised by AgBiTech as Magnet, and has been widely adopted in the cotton industry.
Prof Gregg said further research - prompted by concerns the nectar mimic might also attract and kill honeybees - surprisingly discovered it was fairly bee friendly.
"We found it actually repelled honeybees rather than attracted them," he said.
"But we also got to thinking about whether we could make something from it that would deter bees from foraging on sprayed crops, not just cotton, but potentially a range of crops."
Prof Gregg and UNE Adjunct Research Fellow Dr Alice Del Socorro set up a company called EcoKimiko in 2010 to explore this idea.
But repelling bees is not a simple process.
Previous products have only worked for an hour or two because honeybees learn from experience and quickly adapt to changes in their environment.
"If you change the smell of the crop that they've been foraging on, it will deter them for a little while," he said.
"But they'll pretty soon learn that the resource is still there, and they'll come back. What you have to do is associate that odour with something that's unpleasant to them without being really dangerous."
Using EcoKimiko hives - the pair are also amateur beekeepers - they've been able to work out a way to precondition foraging worker bees before they were exposed to chemicals.
"To get it to work on a commercial scale, with apiaries that may have dozens or even hundreds of hives, and you may be dealing with a crop that might be hundreds or 1000s of hectares," he said.
"That's a completely different kettle of fish and the research involved in that is going to be fairly large scale research and fairly costly. It's beyond the resources of our small company."
They registered a patent in 2021 and are now looking for commercial partners and R&D organisations to take it further.
Prof Gregg said cotton was mostly self-pollinating and not reliant on bees like almonds, fruit and vegetable crops.
But the industry has taken its environmental stewardship responsibilities seriously, setting up its first best practice management program in 1997, available as myBMP online since 2010.
The industry recommends against using fipronil more than once a year or on flowering crops.
"And they're certainly encouraging growers to be aware of the presence of beekeepers and be careful with insecticides around apiaries," Prof Gregg said.
Cotton Australia and Precision Crop Technologies released the online crop mapping tool SataCrop in 2019.
Growers use it to plot the location of their fields and update them each season to reflect which crops are being grown.
Other farmers and spray contractors can review the site when planning spray applications to see the location of potentially sensitive neighbouring crops, and apiarists can use it to see where crops that are likely to use pesticides are grown.
There's also BeeConnected, a world-first free app developed by CropLife Australia in partnership with the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council and launched in 2014.
CropLife chief executive officer Matthew Cossey said the app was designed to give farmers and beekeepers an easy, confidential way to communicate with each other and reduce the risk of chemical exposure to bees.
The app can be used to log farm locations and when and where they planned to spray or plant insecticide-treated seed, and the current or future location of hives, sending alerts to users in the area.
Mr Cossey said there had been a huge uptake of the app after its launch, and user numbers continued to grow year on year. It has also been adopted in Brazil, Thailand and Canada.
"A huge amount of research and development has gone into ensuring that these chemicals, when used properly, don't pose a risk to bees," he said.
"Part of that is also farmers and apiarists coordinating how they do their work. It's an area where everybody recognises we need to do everything we can do, including for our native pollinators, such as Australian native bees and flies."
A major update of BeeConnected is due for launch later this year.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority received 19 reports of bee deaths and 10 reports about the welfare of bees between 2020 and 2022.
An EPA spokesperson said two of the reports alleged deliberate bee baiting and 17 related to overspray from ground and aerial applications of pesticides.
Locations of bee death reports ranged from as far south as Tocumwal to Woolgoolga and Tyalgum near the NSW-Queensland border.
The EPA recently joined the Australian Cotton Sustainability Reference Group which meets twice a year and has a metric for reducing the environmental toxic load for bees.
