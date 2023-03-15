Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Strong competition at Gracemere

Updated March 16 2023 - 7:40am, first published March 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong competition at Gracemere

CQLX Gracemere agents saw decrease in numbers this week due the recent wet weather with 1188 head on offer, comprising 527 steers, 566 heifers, 53 cows, nine bulls and 33 cows and calves/PTIC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.