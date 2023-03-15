Strong competition at Gracemere

CQLX Gracemere agents saw decrease in numbers this week due the recent wet weather with 1188 head on offer, comprising 527 steers, 566 heifers, 53 cows, nine bulls and 33 cows and calves/PTIC.
With the smaller yarding, there was still a strong panel of buyers which met with strong competition across the board. Cattle were once again drawn from Nebo and St Lawrence in the north, Rolleston in the west, south to Mt Larcom and all local areas in between.
R Muller, Calliope, sold Droughtmaster steers for 378c/kg weighing 386kg to return $1461/hd.
W and S Appleton, Clermont, sold Charbray steers for 412c weighing 354kg to return $1461/hd.
W Baker, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster steers for 426c weighing 346kg to return $1475.
Zeimer Family, Mt Larcom, sold Charbray steers for 430c weighing 327kg to return $1408.
L Dickson, Wowan, sold Charbray steers for 452c weighing 301kg to return $1361/hd.
L Teys, Proserpine, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 440c weighing 280kg to return $1235/hd.
Gravino Partners, Mackay, sold Droughtmaster steers for 502c weighing 279 kg to return $1401/hd.
Farlane Park Grazing Co, Middlemount, sold a run of Simmental cross steers for 494c weighing 271kg to return $1343/hd.
RC Tilney, Koumala, sold Brangus steers for 452c weighing 263kg to return $1190/hd.
RedBill Grazing, Dululu, sold Brangus steers for 454c weighing 235kg to return $1067/hd.
J and H Pedley, Biloela, sold Brahman cross steers for 466c weighing 230kg to return $1072/hd.
R Skinner, St Lawrence, sold a pen of Brangus cross steers for 500c weighing 222kg to return $1110/hd.
D and J Dingle, Mt Larcom, sold Brahman cross cows for 276c weighing 567kg to return $1567/hd.
J Roche, Middlemount, sold Brahman cows for 274c weighing 565kg to return $1550/hd.
RedBill Grazing, Dululu, sold Brangus heifers for 336c weighing 411kg to return $1381/hd.
Parraweena Cattle Co sold Euro cross heifers for 350c weighing 355kg to return $1243/hd.
A and H Mellers, Gracemere, sold a pen of Brahman heifers for 356c weighing 348kg to return $1242/hd.
Farlane Park Grazing Co, Middlemount, sold a pen of Simmental cross heifers for 350c weighing 292kg to return $1025/hd.
L Teys, Proserpine, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 336c weighing 232kg to return $781/hd.
G and E Livestock, Rocky View, sold Brahman cows and calves for $2500/unit. They also sold Brahman and Speckle Park PTIC heifers for $1950/hd.
