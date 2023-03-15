Reduced yarding at Dalby

Queensland Country Life
Bullocks average 20c/kg cheaper at Dalby

March 15 2023 - 5:00pm
The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday followed the trend of others selling centres and reduced by 1084 head to 2905.

