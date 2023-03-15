Reduced yarding at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday followed the trend of others selling centres and reduced by 1084 head to 2905.
Cattle were drawn from a wide area with 506 from far western Queensland and 385 from NSW.
Buyer attendance was good, however not all were operating.
Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock were firm to 8c/kg cheaper. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market meeting exact specifications received solid demand. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 16c/kg less.
Most classes of medium and heavy weight yearling heifers sold to a cheaper market. Bullocks experienced the largest losses to average 20c/kg cheaper. Cows to export processors averaged 10c/kg less.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to an isolated 536c with a large number averaging from 419c to 452c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 399c to 433c with sales to 470c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 358c and made to an isolated 420c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers averaged from 336c to 338c and sold to 378c/kg. Heavy grown steers to feed made to 310c to average 300c/kg. Bullocks to export processors averaged 295c and made to 300c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 240c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows made to 271c to average 263c and the best of the cows averaged 275c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 268c/kg. Cows and calves made to $1775/unit.
- MLA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.