Cheaper market at Silverdale

Agents reported the market noticeably cheaper at Silverdale on Wednesday, with cows easing 10-15c/kg. Bulls and full mouth ox were also cheaper.
Feeder heifers remained similar to last week, while light feeder steers also eased in price. Weaner steers and heifers remained firm on last week.
N and L Surawski sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 269.2c or $2140.
AOA Qld Pty Ltd sold a pen of Brangus cows for 270.2c to return $1433.
C Young sold Friesian dairy cull cows for 229.2c or $1330.
A Donaldson sold Droughtmaster bulls for 260.2c to return $2641.
Droughtmaster full mouth ox from PJ Carrick made 311.2c for a return of $2147.
Papa Farms sold Angus cross heavy steers for 315.2c or $1930.
RJ and EM Gabriel sold Brangus light feeder steers for 381.2c or $1312. Their Brangus feeder heifers made 311.2c or $1112.
Droughtmaster yearling mickeys from B Moran made 300.2c or $1096.
Rugby Farms sold Charolais grain assist heifers for 318.2c or $1378.
G and R Webster sold Santa weaner heifers for 391.2c to return $762.
Angus weaner steers from SA and BE Ferris sold for 450.2c returning $1212.
Santa cows and calves from NL Cartwright made $1900.
