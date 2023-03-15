Cheaper market at Silverdale

Queensland Country Life
Angus weaner steers make 450c/$1212 at Silverdale

March 16 2023 - 10:00am
Agents reported the market noticeably cheaper at Silverdale on Wednesday, with cows easing 10-15c/kg. Bulls and full mouth ox were also cheaper.

