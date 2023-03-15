CHINCHILLA-based Wattlebray Charbray stud has reached the top of the annual Black Stump Invitational Bull Sale in its first attempt.
The annual multi-breed, multi-vendor sale attracted producers from across the state to the Blackall Saleyards, but the big crowd in attendance had to wait until the 78th and last bull in the catalogue to see the top price of $23,500 reached.
Tuesday's top seller was Wattlebray Swepson, the 26-month-old son of Wattlebray Parker and out of Wattlebray 863/9, who was purchased by Tom and Kathleen Gleeson, Ascot, Barcaldine.
In a breakdown of Tuesday's sale, 56 of 78 bulls sold under the hammer for a clearance of about 71 per cent for a gross of $473,000 at an average of $8446, while several more bulls sold after the sale's conclusion for an adjusted average.
Despite fears recent wet weather in western parts of the state would cause the sale to be cancelled, the sale went ahead but the wet weather may have played a role in the the result being slightly down from 2022 when 71 bulls were sold at auction for an 81 per cent clearance at an average of $9211.
Claiming the honour of the sale's second-top price bull was Mountview Sydney, which sold on behalf of Ian and Katrina Bebbington, Mountview Charolais stud, Ramsay, to Warren and Katrina Gleeson, Fairview Cattle Company, Alpha for $21,000.
The 26-month-old son of Ascot Primetime P552E and out of Palgrove Festoon J327 was rated in the top 20pc of the breed for calving ease direct and daughters as well as gestation length and domestic terminal index.
The second-top seller was part of a 100pc clearance for Mountivew, which averaged $10,062, while other strong single vendor performances included Wattlebray, which offered and sold eight bulls at an average of $9937 and Mountain Valley Angus and Poll Hereford stud, which offered and sold nine bulls at $9666.
In a breakdown of the different breeds, three Angus bulls sold to a top of $12,000 to average $11,000, six of six Braford bulls topped at $11,000 for an average of $7083, five of eight Brangus bulls topped at $11,000 to average $7300 and nine of 12 Charbray bulls averaged $9388.
All eight Charolais bulls offered at Tuesday's sale sold to a top of $21,000 to average $10,062, three of nine Droughtmaster bulls reached a top of $10,000 to average $8333, six Poll Hereford bulls topped at $13,000 to average $9000, 11 of 14 Simmental bulls sold to a top of $12,500 to average $7818 and five of 12 Simbrah bulls topped at $7500 to average $6200.
The vendors included: Wattlebray Charbrays, Mountview Charolais, Mountain Valley Angus and Poll Herefords, Meldon Park Simmentals, BCC Angus, Brangus, Simbrahs and Charbrays, Strathgyle Brafords, Noanga Simmentals, Kangarin Simbrahs, red Brahmans, Droughtmasters and Charbrays, Carinya Droughtmasters, Clayfield Droughtmasters, Rodlyn Droughtmasters.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
