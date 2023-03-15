The united battle by the residents of Emerald to fund dialysis services for their community is proving successful.
An online GoFundMe fundraiser has collected more than $17,000 to allow locals to be treated in the town and avoid a six-hour round trip to Rockhampton.
The fundraiser was created by Jane Davis and was instigated by her friend Wendy McPhee, who will soon need the treatment if she is unable to receive a kidney transplant.
Ms McPhee, who along with her husband Dr Ewen McPhee run Emerald's biggest medical facility, was reluctant to share her story until she realised others in the community and surrounding areas could benefit from having the service in the Central Highlands town.
"It's really about access for anyone in the whole district that requires the service and a lot of those are isolated by the fact that they need dialysis and won't come forward," she said.
"These people don't have a voice so if I can make that voice for them, that's a job done."
Dialysis is a four to five hour treatment required three times a week and can be completed in a home setting under the right conditions.
Ms McPhee said the community battle for the service had captured a lot of attention and several other major donations had also been made.
"It has actually had a couple of private donors as well," she said.
"So we have now got considerably more than $20,000.
"What we are really trying to work out now is whether we can do a public/private partnership where Queensland Health might supply what they are already supplying and we supply the structure to allow it to be done in Emerald."
Ms McPhee said it also wasn't just Emerald residents that would benefit from the service, but also those in surrounding areas such as Willows Gemfields.
"There are people living an hour further west of Emerald that are driving to Rockahampton two or three times a week to access dialysis treatment," she said.
"They could drive an hour into Emerald instead of four hours to Rocky, which is much more palatable."
The couple have called Emerald home since 1989, and Ms McPhee said while they don't want to leave the community, especially with the desperate need for health workers in regional Queensland, she feels she would have left to avoid making her treatment an issue.
"If it was just about me I probably would have left and not put this out there, I don't like putting it out there," she said.
"I would have just gone, do what work I can remotely, Ewen would FIFO for a while, but he would get sick of that.
"But the fact that there is other people out there as well that I could potentially help by telling my story and that is what convinced me, with a little bit of pushing from my friend Jane, to say well let's put this out there and see what we can do."
Ms Davis wrote in the fundraiser that with no government money on offer for the service, losing the couple would be devastating for the town as they have made a positive impact on the lives of locals over the last 34 years.
"With no government funding available we seek to establish a facility in Emerald for not just Wendy but all the sufferers currently undergoing dialysis," she said.
"We just cannot afford to lose one of Emerald's greatest assets."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.