The spotlight shall be shone on the Brangus female when the inaugural BLING (Brangus Ladies Invitational Notable Genetics) Sale is held on Thursday, April 27, at Paradise Lagoons, Rockhampton.
Highly regarded Brangus seedstock producers Bauhinia Park, Bimbadeen Bullakeana, Earlwood, Jardine, Lazy S, M1B, Oaklands, Pheasant Creek, Triple B, Voewood and Yaraandoo, will offer 24 heifers plus one flush, on the day, from 6.30pm.
Sale coordinator Georgie Connor, said GDL established the sale with the concept of it being "something fresh and different" in focus.
"We approached Rocky Amateurs and Racing Queensland and hit the ground running just before Christmas. The sale will coincide with the barrier draw of regional Queensland's richest and most lucrative race, The Archer," Ms Connor said.
She said when deciding on the breed to showcase for the sale it was a "no brainer".
"Brangus breeders are progressive people and with us being in the beef capital of Australia it made sense for us to elevate the breed to a whole new level.
"The BLING vendors have rolled their sleeves up and embraced the sale concept. They've risen to the challenge and I cannot thank them enough. We have selected an exquisite line of females."
Ms Connor said the vendor group will be unlocking the door to their genetics.
"Heifers of this calibre would normally be retained for herd use. Their elegance and class will provide an empowering moment for the Brangus female."
Enthusiasm for the sale has been widespread.
"The genetics on offer are creating international interest. We'll be live streaming the sale proceedings to the World Brangus Congress in Argentina, via Elite Livestock Auctions, through which we encourage interested parties to bid through if they can't get to Paradise Lagoons."
The heifers selected for the BLING Sale will be available for inspection on Thursday afternoon from 5pm or prior to the day by arrangement.
The catalogue, photos and videos of the heifers can be viewed online on the Elite Livestock Auctions, GDL and Australian Brangus Cattle Association websites.
To tie in with the top shelf genetics being offered, those heading to Paradise Lagoons on sale day are asked to wear cocktail dress. Canapés will be served, and a bar will be operational for beverage purchases. For catering purposes please RSVP to savina.salatenna@gdlrural.com.au
"We'll also be auctioning two items prior to the sale in support of the Brangus Australia Youth program. It will a night to remember and I look forward to revealing, at a later date, the twist we'll bring to BLING in 2024."
For pre-sale enquiries please call GDL's Georgie Connor on 0428 347 550.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
