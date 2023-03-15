When a retail business closed its doors in Longreach, local woman Sarah Henney recognised an opportunity to launch her own Outback Linen label last September.
Since then her online business, initially specialising in staple towels and quality bed linen, has grown to include linen shirts for women.
"After working with a client in the pattern design industry, I found an opportunity to further expand my new luxury linen into women's wear," Sarah told Queensland Country Life.
"The women of the outback have the work shirt, the town shirt, but how about the play shirt?"
She said it really was where the rural revolution had come into play.
"Our marketing is done in Stanthorpe, our copywriter is in Goondiwindi, and our prints and patterns are designed on-farm near Rolleston and inspired by the rural landscape," she said.
"As well we have our photographer in Winton, and our admin-assistant is in rural Tasmania."
She was blown away by the support to her online business and the impact it had on people.
"Starting an online business was my dream 10 years years ago, while living in Jundah, but I didn't have reliable internet," Sarah said.
"Fast forward 10 years, it is so much better and my customers can order online, and we have social media followers of 3000 people."
Sarah said the manufacturers she partnered with were family run businesses in India and used the finest cotton sourced independently from Indian Cotton Looms.
"This resonates with me as they are a small business family, who employ some of their farming families off farm work as additional income, working to ethical standards which align to my products," she said.
Sarah is currently in collaboration with another local tourism operator to produce retail T-shirts, scarves and caps for the outback tourism market.
She now has stock in rural boutiques such Cunnamulla, St George, Longreach, Winton, and as far as Cobram in Victoria.
A series of NSW boutiques will also sell her items shortly too.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
