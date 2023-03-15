Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Online education for school farm safety, biosecurity and climate risk

By Newsroom
March 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School students learning about zoonotic disease and biosecurity. Picture: Supplied CQU

Working with animals and children can be a challenge, but a series of educational online workshops, designed for teachers and school farm managers, is aiming to keep our next generation of farmers safe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.