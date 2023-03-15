Working with animals and children can be a challenge, but a series of educational online workshops, designed for teachers and school farm managers, is aiming to keep our next generation of farmers safe.
Industry experts in biosecurity, animal management and climate risk on farms will be delivering the 'Farm Safety Teacher PD Webinars - Reduce Harm on the Farm' webinars through CQUniversity in collaboration with Agriculture Victoria.
Project Officer Anna Day says the webinars highlight a range of issues that teachers and farm managers face including livestock diseases and general biosecurity.
"Not only are teachers and farm managers responsible for keeping students safe while they are on the school farm, but they are also role models for safe behaviour that can set children on the right track for life," she said.
"Teaching students how to behave safely in a farm environment while they are at school could be a critical way to help more young people make the right choices."
Nearly 15 per cent of fatalities on farms involve children who are under the age of 15.
Dr Jeff Cave is one of the industry leaders taking part in sharing his knowledge and delivered a webinar this week on exotic livestock disease.
Dr Cave said it's important that school farms are examples of best practice for students, for a variety of reasons.
"It's not just for their safety in that moment, on the school farm, but also in the future," he said.
"We need them to be thinking about risks to themselves, others, animals and the environment and acting accordingly and I don't think you can start educating children about this too early."
Dr Cave said it is also vital to the agriculture industry more broadly that school farms are operated safely.
"Many school farms are quite small in comparison to the average commercial operation however they are just as susceptible and responsible when it comes to biosecurity and livestock diseases."
"Indonesia is currently responding to widespread outbreaks of both foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease. These diseases are exotic to Australia and we have never been at a greater risk of an outbreak.
"An incursion of either virus into Australia would result in significant animal health and trade issues and for all those reasons, it's imperative that teachers and farm managers are across the latest information about managing exotic diseases."
CQUniversity can be contacted for more information and will be delivering the Farm Safety Teacher PD webinars until May 2023 with the next session 'Is your school farm a biosecurity risk with Richard Smith' on March 21, 3 - 5pm.
