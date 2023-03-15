Queensland Country Life
Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers reach 538c/$1621 at Roma

March 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Larissa Thompson with the Thompson family steers of Creekside, Yuleba. The Charolais cross steers topped at 514c/kg, at 290kg, making $1489/head.

A total of 1617 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

