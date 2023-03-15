A total of 1617 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 432c/kg and averaged 430c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 538c and averaged 468c, steers 280-330kg reached 514c and averaged 441c, and steers 330-400kg reached 486c and averaged 405c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 380c averaging 347c.
SJ Todd Constructions P/L, Brigalow Downs, Bollon, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 538c, reaching $1621 to average $1544. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 362c, reaching $1817 to average $1216.
AJ and EJ Albeck, Glenfrog, Wallumbilla, sold Speckle Park steers to 496c reaching $1311 to average $1311. The Speckle Park heifers sold to 468c, reaching $1232 to average $1232.
CH Thompson, Creekside, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 514c, reaching $1489 to average $1470. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 394c, reaching $1132 to average $1132.
Hartley Grazing Co, Dundoo Station, Eulo, sold Angus cross steers to 480c, reaching $1609 to average $1278. The Angus cross heifers sold to 360c, reaching $1570 to average $969.
Henry Sinnamon, Tin Hut, Jackson, sold Brangus steers to 474c, reaching $1501 to average $1501.
BR Sinnamon, Tin Hut, Jackson, sold Brangus steers to 474c, reaching $1430 to average $1427.
Brett Walker, Mooga Springs, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 460c, reaching $2352 to average $1969.
RG and AJ Sevil, Bunna Bunna, Bulyeroi, sold Red Angus cross steers to 442c, reaching $1601 to average $1359. The Red Angus cross heifers sold to 338c, reaching $1070 to average $1070.
Ben Savil, Bunna Bunna, Bulyeroi, sold Angus cross steers to 386c, reaching $1417 to average $1417. The Angus cross heifers sold to 338c, reaching $1103 to average $1103.
Close Marketing No 2 Lagoon Creek, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 326c, reaching $2022 to average $1946. The Angus cross heifers sold to 310c, reaching $1891 to average $1891.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.