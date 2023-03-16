Queensland Country Life
Chinchilla touch footy duo named in Aussie squads

March 16 2023 - 11:00am
Chinchilla girl Georgina Rackemann is keen to rep the green and gold this year. Picture: Clare Adcock

Chinchilla locals will be cheering this year as they watch two of their own take to the touch footy field wearing the green and gold.

