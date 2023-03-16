Chinchilla locals will be cheering this year as they watch two of their own take to the touch footy field wearing the green and gold.
Georgina Rackemann and Demi Ashurst were recently selected in the Australian Emus open and under 20's womens squads respectively, and will each compete in a a number of upcoming tournaments.
Demi, 19, said she was stoked to get the call up, a dream she has been working towards for a number of years.
"I've been around touch ever since I could walk, following my sister and Georgina along their touch journey and seeing them make Australia, and after that it was always a goal of mine," she said
"It's really exciting to finally make that achievement when you've been around the sport for so long and after the amount of hours you've put in.
"My brothers and dad are really big on rugby league, and my mum and my sister have been around touch forever, so our family is very driven in sports.
"We're also a very, very competitive family, so it's definitely in my blood."
Both girls began playing alongside their parents and siblings in Chinchilla, and credited their families and local community for helping them get to where they are.
"I honestly would not be where I am today if I didn't start my touch journey in Chinchilla," Demi said.
"I'm super grateful that I started in a small town, and it makes it a bit more special.
"Georgina's mum was a massive, massive part of my touch life and she was the one that got me started in Chinchilla.
"My family have seen the amount of training and the hours of work that I've put in so I guess it's not only my achievement, but also theirs.
"They've had to take me all over Australia and drive so many kilometres for me, so it's also a massive achievement for them too."
The Ashurst's made the move to Toowoomba to help their kids pursue their sporting careers during high school, and Demi said she couldn't be more grateful for the opportunities that she was given as a student at Fairholme College.
"I made my first Queensland team the year I moved to Toowoomba, so I feel like without Fairholme and all the support from the school, that wouldn't have happened," she said.
"Everything they have there is just so amazing for sport, they've got everything that you need, so I was super grateful to be able to go Fairholme, that's for sure.
"When you look at the athletes who've come out of Fairholme, like Emilee Cherry, Dom du Toit, Demi Hayes, all of those girls make you want to do well in your sport, especially because they were touch and rugby players as well."
Fellow Fairholme old girl Georgina Rackemann began boarding in grade eight and agreed that Toowoomba was a great place to kickstart her representative career, which included making the under 18 Australian schoolgirls team.
"I think my parents thought I would have opportunities and be closer to more action here in Toowoomba, but I don't think they realised just how much opportunity I would have until I actually got here and signed up for everything," she said.
"I think it suited me because I like to just get out there and give everything a crack, so I was definitely very thankful for my opportunity to come to Fairholme.
"I'd say touch is pretty big in Toowoomba. There's a huge competition on Saturdays that runs from April to September.
"The junior pathways here are also really, really strong. There's lots of opportunities for them to play and develop as much as they want, which is good so they don't actually have to travel too far while they're young."
Georgina, who is now a teacher, as well as the touch football and rugby coordinator at Fairholme, said she enjoyed seeing the young girls getting out on the field and giving footy a go.
"Being here as a teacher is lovely, the girls are so good to work with and the opportunities as a teacher are also so good," she said.
"I get to coach the girls touch and rugby teams here as well, and they love getting out there and giving it a go, which is awesome to see."
After missing out on a few international tournaments over the past couple of years due to COVID, Georgina said she was keen to be back playing on the big stage, including taking on New Zealand in the Trans-Tasman Test Series next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.