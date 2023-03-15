A box-ticking exercise and a pretence at community consultation are how St George irrigators are describing the information session undertaken by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water in the town this week, to explain the latest water purchasing tender process.
The meeting is one of nine being undertaken in the seven catchments across the Murray-Darling Basin to inform key stakeholders of how a total water recovery target of 49.2 GL will be met.
In the Condamine-Balonne catchment, the federal government is seeking to purchase 14 gigalitres of surface water and 3.2 gigalitres of ground water through a voluntary tender process.
Conservative estimates put the cost to the Balonne Shire at $15 to $20 million of lost production.
Although media is being excluded from the meetings, also being held in Goondiwindi, Toowoomba, Walgett, Narrabri, Bourke, Deniliquin and Forbes, "to allow open discussions", attendees were only too happy to speak with the Queensland Country Life at the conclusion of the St George meeting.
Dirranbandi irrigator and Smart Rivers president Frank Deshon said the disappointing part of the whole equation was that the government had conducted no socio-economic modelling or thought about offsets.
"For every megalitre they take out, they'll pay the irrigator the required amount of money, and to hell with the community," he said.
"That's the very disappointing part of this whole equation.
"There's total disregard to all these regional towns that are affected by this, the main streets we've fought so hard through the drought to keep alive, they don't give two hoots about."
Both he and Balonne Shire Council mayor Samantha O'Toole were critical of the government's seeming lack of interest in alternate, less harmful ways of recovering water that have been suggested, but have gone straight to purchasing water.
They include event management, efficiency practices and temporary transfers, such as was done in 2008 to move water down to the Narran Lakes to enable a bird breeding event to conclude successfully.
Cr O'Toole said Tuesday's meeting felt like Groundhog Day and showed the frustration of irrigators.
"Some of them, multi-generational, some of the questions they asked today have been repeated over the last 20-25 years, and they still can't provide answers," she said.
"It's completely understandable how frustrated most of the group was there today, considering the very short time frames - the tenders open in 10 days time, during a peak picking period - so it doesn't really allow for many of our irrigators to make an informed decision about whether they consider a sale or not.
"There's been a sudden realisation at federal level that they need to deliver the basin plan on time, and they're running out of time.
"The fastest way for them to get there is through water recovery, so that's the option they've thrown on the table today.
"As I've said recently at meetings, it's not the community's fault that governments have failed to deliver the basin plan, and now we're going to wear the consequence because their only action is to recover water."
Representing horticultural interests at the meeting, winemaker David Blacket said he took part in consultation because of the community impacts further buybacks would have, that would ultimately impact people such as himself.
"The point was made at the meeting, if a big grower sells out, that's their superannuation fund - they retire to the coast and do very well, but the rest of the community is impacted," he said.
"There'll be far less production, the land becomes dryland.
"If you take 14 gigalitres out of the economy, that translates up to $25-$50 million out of production from that catchment - it's substantial and it definitely will hurt."
Mr Blacket described the latest buybacks as targeting 'blue chip' water, which would bite harder.
"A lot of earlier buyback was low-hanging fruit, like dozers and sleeper licences, that no-one used much anyway, or never used," he said. "This will hurt production capacity, it will hurt communities a lot more, and they're going to have to pay a lot more for it, to get it."
One of the questions Mr Blacket had that was unanswered at the meeting was what the science was telling the department.
"Originally this buyback was predicated on eight environmental indices, which supposedly showed really poor river health, which we disputed at the time, which could never be achieved, even in pre-white-man times.
"There's a big question mark over the dodgy indicators to start with, but even given that, 10 years on, our question is, what's the return on investment for all those billions of dollars of taxpayers' money, in terms of environmental indices.
"How have they changed. They couldn't answer that. These blokes couldn't answer much at all, unfortunately."
At Dirranbandi, which was harshly impacted by earlier water buybacks, the owner of Dirran Ag Spares, Peter McCosker expressed his frustration at being targeted by the 'Canberra Cocoon' again.
"We were very adversely affected in the last lot of buybacks - we lost 30 per cent of our turnover overnight, which culminated in putting off four employees," he said. "It's so frustrating that they pick on this little area - I'm over it all."
Mr McCosker said all the government was doing withe plan was buying fresh air.
"When there's no water, there's no water - all this is doing is appeasing left-wing groups," he said.
He expected if there were more water cuts, his sales would once again reduce and he'd have to look at staff reductions again.
"I hope they see some sense," he said.
A voluntary tender to purchase water entitlements to Bridge the Gap will open on March 23. There will be no purchasing outside the targeted catchments.
A copy of the presentation slides that are being shown at the information sessions is available on the DCCEEW website, and a video presentation will also be developed and made available, with the same information for anyone who was unable to attend.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
