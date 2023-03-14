Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Clermont's prime and store sale's quality cattle hold firm on prices

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hoch and Wilkinson agent Jack Ward, Clermont, with the 250 head offering of Monteagle Euro cross cows, with the lead pen hitting 286c/kg. Picture supplied by Jake Passfield

A volume run of 250 head of Monteagle Euro cross cows sparked fierce bidding competition at the fortnightly Clermont prime and store Sale on Tuesday, with the lead pen hitting 286c/kg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.