A volume run of 250 head of Monteagle Euro cross cows sparked fierce bidding competition at the fortnightly Clermont prime and store Sale on Tuesday, with the lead pen hitting 286c/kg.
Drawn from repeat vendor, the Burnett family north of Clermont, the Euro cross offering weighed 669kg and returned $1914/head.
Jake Passfield of Hoch and Wilkinson Livestock, said the large offering and top quality attracted competitive bidding.
"Usually, large offerings of cattle like this generally attract a premium return, which in this case, it did," Mr Passfield said.
"The large offering of Monteagle Euro cross cows were just cull for age cows and cows that have probably come through without a calf.
"For the last four sales, the Burnett family have lined up some great quality cattle and returned some great results."
In total, the Clermont combined agents yarded 1101 head, with cattle mostly drawn from local areas, with lines from Mt Coolon and Nebo.
"The yarding was dominated by well finished prime cattle that represent the great season in the local area," Mr Passfield said.
"With one export buyer absent from the market it still held firm."
Mr Passfield said widespread rain across the Southern Downs over the weekend attributed to their firm market.
"With limited fat cattle yarded in Queensland this week, that's probably why our market firmed up," he said.
"The market was probably back 10 to 15c/kg on the previous fortnightly sale.
"People are also holding off from selling light cattle and are leaving them in the paddocks to fatten them up while the conditions are ideal and they're putting kilos on."
Bullocks 650-750kgs made to 320c/kg to average 313c/kg, while steers 500-600kgs reached 334c/kg for an average of 306c/kg.
Weaner steers 200-300kgs made to 488c/kg to average 453c/kg.
The Stuart family of Dalkeith, Nebo consigned Santa steers, weighing 433kg, for 388c/kg to make $1683/hd.
Mt Mica Grazing at Mt Mica, Clermont consigned No.2 Charolais and Shorthorn cross steers, weighing 423kg, to make 384c/kg and return $1625/hd.
Helen Perrin and Rob Smith of Araluen, Clermont sold Charolais cross Steers, weighing 234kg, to make 488c/kg and come back at $1145/hd.
Heavy heifers 600-750kgs reached 328c/kg, slaughter heifers 500-600kgs reached 322c/kg to average 305c/kg.
Heavy prime cows over 520kgs topped at 286c/kg to average 275c/kg, cows 400-520kgs made to a top of 278c/kg for an average of 260c/kg.
Wyena Grazing of Wyena Moranbah sold Droughtmaster cows, weighing 613kg, for 271c/kg to make $1664/hd.
They also sold two bulls, weighing, 484kg, sold to 342c/kg for $1658/hd.
Heavy bulls made to 266c/kg, while bulls 450-600kgs topped at 342c/kg.
First calf heifers with calves at foot topped at $1820.
Looking ahead, Mr Passfield said numbers will start to increase after Easter, as operations begin to muster more.
"We've had a tremendous season in central Queensland in terms of rainfall and the grass growth should respond very quickly," he said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
