Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers make 449c/$1437 at Moreton

Updated March 15 2023 - 6:59am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner and backgrounder cattle sell well at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 483 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.