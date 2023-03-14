Weaner and backgrounder cattle sell well at Moreton

The Bischoff family consigned cows, with the medium weight selling for 268.2c or $1385 and the heavier weights for 275.2c or $2022. Heavy cows from Rahane Pastoral made 274.2c to return $1727. Singh Enterprises sold pens of medium weight cows for 274.2c to realise $1453. M and V Binstead sold a bull for 261.2c to return $2546.