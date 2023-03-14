Weaner and backgrounder cattle sell well at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 483 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
Limited feeder and trade cattle were yarded with the market remaining firm.
An increase in the number of weaner and backgrounder cattle this week saw quality pens selling fully firm to slightly dearer.
The export market remained firm to slightly dearer on last week's rates.
A consignment of weaner steers and heifers from Maleny Black Angus sold for 441.2c/kg and 371.2c to return $970 and $611 respectively. Judith Turner sold weaner steers for 449.2c to realise $1437.
Backgrounder steers from Pryde Pastoral made 409.2c or $1297. Nangan Boer Stud sold trade steers and pasture heifers, with the steers making 355.2c and $1610 and the heifer portion 347.2c or $1472. Four tooth ox from the Gray family sold for 321.2c to come back at $2569.
The Bischoff family consigned cows, with the medium weight selling for 268.2c or $1385 and the heavier weights for 275.2c or $2022. Heavy cows from Rahane Pastoral made 274.2c to return $1727. Singh Enterprises sold pens of medium weight cows for 274.2c to realise $1453. M and V Binstead sold a bull for 261.2c to return $2546.
