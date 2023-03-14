Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows and calves top at $2075, average $1500 at Murgon

Updated March 14 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices ease at Murgon

Combined agents yarded 690 head at the SBLX Murgon fat and sore sale on Tuesday, with the market seeing an ease in prices across the board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.