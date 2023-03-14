Prices ease at Murgon

Combined agents yarded 690 head at the SBLX Murgon fat and sore sale on Tuesday, with the market seeing an ease in prices across the board.
Cows and calves topped at $2075 and averaged $1500.
Heavy bulls from 500kg to over 600kg averaged 270c/kg, topped at 282.2c/kg to return $2200. Some lighter mickeys topped at 310.2c/kg to average 293c/kg.
Store cows made out to 244c/kg to return $930 with an average of 150c/kg. Fat cows averaged 263c/kg to top at 306c/kg returning $1638.
Export steers made up to 320c/kg to return $1700.
Weaner steers averaged 386.2/kg and out to 470c/kg, returning $1130. Trade weight steers topped at 390c/kg averaging 355c/kg and $1500.
Weaner heifers averaged 314c/kg topping at 350c/kg. Trade heifers topped at 342c/kg and averaged 300c/kg to return around $1340.
The next sale at Murgon is March 28 and Coolabunia on March 30.
