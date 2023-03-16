However, as industry trends shifted, the breed faded into the background and the entire herd's numbers dwindled down into the hundreds.
Now the Roberts have introduced the breed into Australia for the first time in the hopes of not only preserving the breed for future generations, but to produce industry-relevant high-marbling beef.
"There's an old saying in Ireland, never buy a Moiled cow, never sell a Moiled cow and never be without a Moiled cow," Mr Roberts said.
"I think that saying derives from the affection the breed has from producers in Ireland and after our females just had their first calves recently, I can totally understand where that saying is coming from.
"They are visually really nice to look at, have got a great temperament and are really feed efficient, so everything is going really well so far."
Read Also:
Irish Moiled cattle are steeped in tradition, their genealogy traces back for about 1000 years and they are one of only four traditional Irish breeds.
The breed has distinctive markings of red and white, with a pattern not too dissimilar to Speckle Park cattle.
"The two breeds, Irish Moiled and Speckle Park, really compliment each other in terms of high-marbling beef, feed efficiency, and lots of other similarities," Mr Roberts said.
"My friend Lindsay Jones works in the genetics field and he went over to Ireland in 2019 and said they would be good for us.
"From there, Theresa and I made a trip to Ireland to do some more research for ourselves and I think during those travels, we would have seen upwards of 80 per cent of the herd.
"The people that are involved in the Irish Moiled breed are just fantastic because they are all just so passionate.
"They understand the importance and how lucky they are to have not lost the breed completely 30 or 40 years ago when the breed started to go by the way-side."
Helping to inspire the fact-finding mission was Mrs Roberts' Irish heritage, which stretches back generations to a property called Derryduff, located about 10 miles from Bantry in County Cork.
"My parents came out to Australia from Ireland, so the Irish connection is still very strong for me," Mrs Roberts said.
"When we first found the Irish Moiled we got very excited and wanted to become involved.
"It's something I'm very passionate about and something I'm really keen to take the reins on."
The sire of the Roberts' first Irish Moiled calves Waikato Alistar. Picture: Supplied
As for the future, the Roberts' are hopeful of expanding their herd out to about 40 females and to include both commercial and stud Irish Moiled cattle.
"I think it is a very unique product because it gives you a point of difference in the market because it is high-quality beef, but it's the only high-quality beef in Australia that is genuinely Irish," Mr Roberts said.
"These days people are inclined to purchase something that comes with a story and these cattle have got a beautiful story.
"Our hope is to supply one of the Irish pubs in Rockhampton with some Irish Moiled beef for next year's Beef Australia.
"We aren't here to just sell meat, we also want to protect the heritage of the breed, the integrity of the animals and the story behind the breed, which is why we will be keeping our stud and commercial cattle separate."
Mr Roberts said establishing a herd in Australia would go a long way to securing the breed's long-term survival.
"By having a stud in Australia, it allows other breeders to access genetics without having to go through all the trouble of importing them," he said.
"As well as that, if there was a bio-security disaster in the UK or Ireland, it would mean that the breed is not lost forever.
"There's only 800 Irish Moiled cattle left over there, so something like that could quite feasibly wipe them out, but by establishing the breed over here, it just helps to keep it going."
Mr Roberts said establishing a heritage breed herd was not without its challenges, but he was confident he and his wife would prevail with a "little bit of Irish luck".
"It was also tough to even produce the genetics because they are a heritage breed, they don't behave the same as other cattle," he said.
"For example, at the moment I have got six animals in for collection and on average from those animals we might get 30 to 40 embryos, but with the Irish Moiled we only got four.
"As a result, we need to find ways to work around that and modernise the breed to a point that it is still being true to its heritage.
"In the medium to long-term, it's not economical or logistically viable to produce embryos over there, so we are really focused on being able to get it going over here.
"However, we won't give up and are right up for the challenge."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.