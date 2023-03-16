Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Theresa and Denis Roberts introduce Irish Moiled cattle into their operation near Kingaroy

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
March 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

However, as industry trends shifted, the breed faded into the background and the entire herd's numbers dwindled down into the hundreds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.