The popularity of a tertiary course at one Queensland school has shown that plenty of kids are keen to get into veterinary science, providing hope for the future of the struggling industry.
Beaudesert State High School is giving their students a leg up into the agricultural industry, by partnering with UQ Gatton to offer a Certificate II in animal studies.
The 12-month course was first offered to grade 11 students in 2022 and has seen an intake of over 50 students across the two years, with most participants hoping to pursue careers in agricultural and veterinary sciences.
The course consists of theory lessons which are taken at the school, as well as with weekly zoom tutorials with trainers at UQ, and two visits to the campus where students participate in training and complete assessments over two days.
Additionally, students were able to attend tours of various agricultural businesses, such as piggeries, veterinary practises, and equine facilities, to gain further insight into the industry and interact with professionals.
Head of agriculture Kate Bandrowski said that students not only benefitted from the the practical components of the course, but also got the chance to have a taste of university life, which would prepare them for tertiary studies.
"We have so much interest from kids wanting to explore animal related careers, it made a lot of sense for our students," she said.
"I noticed a gap with ag science and ag practices in the curriculum, while it deals with production animals, there's not really an area that looks at small animals or even animal health.
"I saw an opportunity and Gatton was willing to offer the animal studies to us, and it's turned out to be a really popular course which we've filled, and then some."
Ms Bandrowski said the success of the certificate in its first two years meant they were now looking to offer additional courses to students who were interested in the agricultural space.
"Being able to have that flexibility around delivery is great too, because there's a lot of kids that are interested in that vet or agricultural pathway," she said.
"I think next year, we're going to try and offer the cert in rural operations, but we started with the animal studies just because there was a really keen interest in it.
"They can progress from here into further certificates or diplomas, and then head into the veterinary courses, so it offers more of a backdoor entry rather than going straight through the ATAR pathway."
Several students who completed the course in its inaugural year have already found part-time jobs in the agriculture industry, such as Shae Stubbs who is currently working as a vet nurse and hopes to study veterinary science at university.
"I thought the course was really engaging and I had a lot of fun with it," Ms Stubbs said.
"It was good to set myself up coming into year 12, and it's really helped my passion to work with animals."
The option to complete the certificate independently was also given to students who already had a full course load, such as Brianna Turner.
"It's definitely something that I would suggest for some of the younger kids to complete, because it's such a rewarding experience, especially being able to do it with the University of Queensland at Gatton," she said.
"It's requires a lot of time and effort, but I'd say it's one of the best experiences I've had at school."
Fellow senior student Mackenzie Turner said the hands-on aspect of the course has provided her with as good base before beginning her tertiary studies next year.
"I put my hand up to do it because I would like to pursue a bachelor in veterinary science, and I thought the foundational knowledge that I would need to know would stem from the certificate," she said.
"I've really enjoyed the course, and there's a lot of hands on activities, which I really loved."
Grade 11 student Montana Ruhland has just started the certificate, but says the block sessions at the Gatton campus have already cemented her desire to enrol in an agricultural course after school.
"It's a really good opportunity to get a head start in the agriculture industry and get a real handle on what you need to know," she said.
"Especially when you go to the block trainings, they teach you a lot of skills that you can use anywhere.
"I was lucky enough to be able to put my hand up to do it and it's something that I'm really looking forward to doing over the next three terms."
Ms Bandrowski said there was also a large number of students choosing to take agriculture as a subject and participate in extra-curriculars, such as the school show team, each year.
