STUD operators dominated the buying at last Saturday's Droughtmaster National Sale, accounting for the vast majority of lots sold under the hammer.
Of the more than 100 registered bidders that packed into the Gympie Saleyards, more than two thirds were stud operators with the remainder being commercial operators.
Among the stud purchasers was Dalmally Grazing, Langshaw, which purchased 12 females at an average of $3666.
The quality of this year's offering was "just too good to pass up", according to Dalmally Grazing stud principal Rob Brown.
"We recently downsized our Droughtmaster herd down to just the core after selling our place in Roma and going to a smaller place near Gympie, so we are just looking to stock back up, now that we have found a bit of a bigger place between Goomeri and Nanango," Mr Brown said.
"The heifers we've bought are all nice and quiet and are all polled as well, which is good."
Read Also:
It was the first time Dalmally had purchased from the annual national sale in Gympie for many years, but Mr Brown said this year's offering was one of the best he had seen.
"There's not too many other sales with so many good quality heifers, so we were always eager to come and have a look," Mr Brown said.
"I was just looking for anything that had good conformation, that looked like it would breed on pretty well and there was plenty there like that.
"I think there was some better quality heifers there this time and a lot of new vendors who had a lot of good cattle as well.
"The standard was certainly pretty high in my opinion."
As for the future of his recent purchases, Mr Brown said he was hopeful the heifers could help improve the Dalmally herd in the future.
"The heifers will be joined come spring and will be part of the Dalmally stud cows," he said.
"We always look at temperament because that is a really important thing, as well as conformation, growth for age and that sort of thing, which I think all of these females had.
"Hopefully they will continue to breed on and really improve our herd going forward."
Bridon Investments Pty Ltd, also purchased 12 females at an average of $3666 and the Jardine family, Toowoomba, purchased five females at an average of $3900.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.