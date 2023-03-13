Rain affects Woodford yarding

Some welcome rain saw a smaller yarding of 125 head at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday after 50-75 millimetres was recorded locally on Sunday.
Michael Green, Neurum, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steer calves for $965. Terry Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Hereford cross calves, with steers making $980 and heifers $800. Crayview Pty Ltd, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1040.
Daryl Chambers, Mt Pleasant, sold Droughtmaster males for $1100. Sheldon Taylor, Mt Delaney, sold Droughtmaster vealer heifers for $780. James Kuhn, Dayboro, sold pens of Charolais cross heifers for $1040.
