Droughtmaster steer calves sell for $965 at Woodford

Updated March 14 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 10:00am
Rain affects Woodford yarding

Some welcome rain saw a smaller yarding of 125 head at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday after 50-75 millimetres was recorded locally on Sunday.

