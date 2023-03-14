Queensland Country Life
Simmental cross weaner steers sell for 486c/$1281 at Biggenden

Updated March 14 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 12:00pm
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Paul Hastings with a line of Simmental steers on account of Mary Valley Prime, Imbil, which made 486.2c/kg or $1281.95. Picture supplied

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a rain affected yarding of 1250 head.

