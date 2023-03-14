Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a rain affected yarding of 1250 head.
Cattle were drawn from Seventeen Seventy, Chinchilla, Theodore, Duaringa, Monto, Fernvale, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Wondai, Goomeri, Kilkivan, Mary Valley, Kenilworth, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Milk to four tooth bullocks from Coringa sold for 336c/$2067. Two tooth crossbred bullocks from Seventeen Seventy sold for 320c/$1739. Eight tooth Charbray bullocks from Bundaberg sold for 317c/$2014. Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Fernvale sold for 336c/$1899.
Four and six tooth Brahman heifers from Theodore sold for 324c/$1744. Six tooth Speckle Park heifers from Moura sod for 309c/$1669. Two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Coringa sold for 320c/$1460.
Red Brahman cows from Theodore sold for 290c/$1873. Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 284c/1797. Grey Brahman cows from Didcot sold for 282c/$1487. Charbray cows from Monduran sold for 280c/$1924. Brahman cows from Childers sold for 285c/$1440.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 358c/$1808. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Coringa sold for 338c/$1809.
Milk and two tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 374c/$1655. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gladstone sold for 376c/$1548. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Gayndah sold for 402c/$1404. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Wondai sold for 418c/$1280. A line of milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Duaringa sold from 380-440c/$1383-$1622.
Charbray weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 478c/$1195. Simmental weaner steers from Kenilworth sold for 478c/$1190. Simmental cross weaner steers from Mary Valley sold for 486c/$1281. Charbray weaner steers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 440c/$1271. Charbray weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 428c/$1116. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Didcot sold or 448c/$1267.
Two tooth Charbray heifers from Gin Gin sold for 322c/$1659. Milk tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Didcot sold for 329c/$1481. Four tooth Charbray heifers from Monto sold for 324c/$1475. Milk tooth Brahman cross heifers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 330c/$842.
Charbray weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 362c/$839. Charbray weaner heifers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 344c/$967. Charolais-Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 346c/$917.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.