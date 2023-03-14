Paraway Pastoral Company's Rocklands station manager, Matt Barrett has taken up the role of chair of The North Australia Beef Research Council's Barkly regional beef research committee.
Several of NABRC's regional beef research committees have also recently appointed new producer members including central and west Queensland.
NABRC connects producers, researchers and industry stakeholders to drive improved production in Australia's northern grassfed beef industry.
"There's no point in sitting on the sidelines - if you want to make positive change you have to get involved and make it happen," he said.
Mr Barrett said he was looking forward to supporting research and development efforts into ongoing issues across Northern Australia such as cost efficiencies, grazing land management, reproductive rates and calf survival.
Illfracombe grazier Rob Pearce has also recently been appointed as chair of the west Queensland RBRC, taking over the reins from Nina House.
"It is vitally important that the research being funded and undertaken in the northern beef industry aligns with what the producers on the ground need for long-term viability of their beef enterprises," Mr Pearce said.
"Involvement in NABRC's Regional Beef Research Committees provides producers with the opportunity to have input into the research priorities that are being funded - it's imperative that this input is provided and that we have a voice.
"That is why I became involved in the Western Queensland RBRC - to make sure the issues we face out here are on the table."
NABRC also supports producers to adopt new technology and best practices by sharing cutting edge research solutions from its partners at MLA, CSIRO, the State Governments and Australia's universities.
NABRC chair Dr John Taylor said a strong level of producer involvement was vital to the success of the organisation.
"These positions are a unique opportunity for northern beef producers to influence research and development priorities in their local region and help decide where their levy dollars are spent," he said.
"We are pleased to have appointed producers who are passionate about the industry and who are committed to driving change and improvement through research."
As a member of a regional beef research committee, producers provide input into the research agenda, participate in local research projects, and provide feedback on the outcomes of research initiatives.
They collaborate with other industry stakeholders, including researchers, processors, and government agencies, to ensure that research aligns with the needs and priorities of the industry.
"By serving on a regional beef research committee, producers help shape the future of the industry, and ensure that research initiatives deliver real benefits to the industry and its stakeholders," Dr Taylor said.
Producers interested in joining their local regional beef research committee should contact NABRC secretariat Bron Christensen at secretariat@nabrc.com.au or their local regional beef research committee chair or secretary.
Contact details are available at nabrc.com.au/committees
For more information about NABRC, visit nabrc.com.au
