Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Australian Brahman Breeders Association Future Directions hosts first event at CQLX

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
March 15 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The group of young cattle enthusiasts that attended ABBA Future Directions' first event on Saturday. Picture: ABBA Future Directions

THE Brahman breed's brightest young members have gathered in Rockhampton to hear from industry leaders as well as about opportunities being involved with the breed may present.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.