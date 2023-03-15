THE Brahman breed's brightest young members have gathered in Rockhampton to hear from industry leaders as well as about opportunities being involved with the breed may present.
Hosted by the Australian Brahman Breeders Association's Future Directions Group, which is for emerging Brahman breeders aged from 18 to 30, the event attracted a strong crowd to CQLX.
The event marked the first hosted by the Future Directions group since its inception at last year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.
ABBA senior vice president Matthew Noakes said the event's purpose was to get more young cattle enthusiasts involved with the group.
"The idea for a group such as this came about last year when we were talking about when we were looking for numbers for a delegation to send to the northern ICMJ conference," Mr Noakes said.
"At the time, we weren't sure we were going to be able to send one team of four, but now thanks to Future Directions, we are looking like sending two teams, which is just fantastic and sort of shows the progress we've made so far."
As well as potential competitions and trips involved with the group, the crowd of more than 20 young cattle enthusiasts also heard from guest speakers including, Australian Angus Tran Tasman winner, Chloe Gould, StockCo's Angus Creedon and ABBA board member Matt McCamley.
"It was just fantastic to hear from Chloe because she was able to give the young people there a real insight into how the Angus Youth has helped her," Mr Noakes said.
"Angus was able to provide some insight into his experience travelling to the US via the Edgar Hudgins Memorial Scholarship and Matt McCamley spoke about the youth fund created by his father that will fund Future Directions.
"Overall, it was honestly a really positive start and should be enough to help keep the momentum rolling."
Mr Noakes said he was confident the young cattlemen and women that attended would help continue to move the group forward.
"There are funds available to support the program and this event was really about getting more people involved to distribute it and in turn keep young people involved for the future," he said.
"It's important to get young people involved in the industry to ensure the long-term success of not just the breed, but the industry as a whole.
"I think it will continue to evolve because there are plenty of people who weren't able to attend on Saturday that have shown a lot of interest about getting involved.
"The big thing from a society standpoint is to start building a bit of database of young people to put forward for not just future roles within the society, but opportunities that are on offer as well, such as ICMJ competitions, scholarships and internships."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
