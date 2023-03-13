A 143-year-old cattle brand first registered by a carpenter and wagon horse breeder in 1880, is still active on a central Queensland property to this day.
The three piece brand, 4 target E, will turn 143 years-old in October this year and it's registered owners, the Randell family have recently been exploring it's deep history as an iconic brand operated in Queensland.
The Randell family of Mt Stuart Station still run the brand over 1000 Brahman calves at their fattening and breeding operation on 486 hectare's near Capella.
Mr Hatfield was a carpenter and a wagon horse breeder and he left the brand to his wife, Elizabeth, on April 17, 1903.
In 1922, the brand was next passed on to their daughter, Henrietta, who was married to Jim Randell.
Mr Randell was a drover and the story has been written about his trips especially one in 1883 when he took 200 head of thoroughbred horses from Waverley St Lawrence, some carrying the 4 target E brand.
His team then picked up 1200 head of cattle from Winton and headed up to the Goyder River in Arnhem Land.
Henrietta lost her two of her brothers while they were swimming the flooded Clarke Creek, trying to get home to their family at Yatton.
On October 28, 1924, the brand was passed onto her son, Sergeant James Clarence Randell, who had been fighting in France for five years during World War One.
Sgt Clarence took up land at Carmilla, growing cane and 500 head of cattle.
This farm still belongs to the Randell family and has been sending cane, continuously, to the Plane Creek Mill at Sarina for 100 years.
In 1947, the brand was passed onto his son, Charlie, in 1947.
Through legalities, it was not registered to Charlie's name until May 14, 1951, and is still in his name.
In 1971, the Randell's purchased Crinum Station, where the 4 target E brand was used for over 20 years.
Thirty years ago, the property was changed to a Brahman stud and a symbol brand began to be used.
Crinum is now run by Charlie's grandson, Terry and Siobhan and great-grandson, Reid.
Charlie is now 98-years-old and lives in Yeppoon.
His son Charlie, grandson Jason and great-grandson Jonas continue the family's legacy and still use the brand at Mt Stuart Station near Capella.
The Randells believe that the 4 target E brand, first registered back in 1880, may be the oldest family brand registered in Queensland.
According to Biosecurity Queensland, there are currently 68,688 three-piece brands and 13,846 symbol brands registered, as of February 2022.
A Biosecurity Queensland spokesperson said that the earliest brand on record, which is currently active, is a Series A brand registered on the January 6, 1882, which was last returned in 2019.
Branding has been a hot topic on the tongues of producers since the state government initiated a review into Queensland's mandatory branding laws in November last year.
Producers were given the chance to have their say through submissions, 350 of which were received by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and will provide a basis for their decision on whether or not branding will remain compulsory.
Many livestock owners have spoken out against the review and the proposed price hike on brand registration, saying they will continue to brand their cattle regardless of the outcome.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.