The 70th Springsure St Patrick's Day races saw around 600 racegoers converge into Springsure Racecourse for a phantom race meet on Saturday for the annual event. Pictures supplied by Catherine Piggott of WIDE EYED Photography.
While the stewards announced the day before it was to be a phantom race meet due to the track condition after recent rain, punters were not discouraged with plenty of bookies and tab facilities operating and champagne and beer flowing well into the night.
Fashions on the field was also well received, with plenty of participants in this year's competition.
