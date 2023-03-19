It's not news that over the last 15 years we have seen the alternate universe we all simultaneously exist in, parallel to our physical reality, reach across the dimensional divide and dictate what happens here in the real world.
What is new is the way in which so many are beginning to push back against the implications that result.
Globally we have seen the absolute ridiculousness that can occur when certain media, companies or groups are allowed to distort the techno-reality to suit themselves and just how damaging that can be when allowed to dominate the real one.
I myself had to pull right back from the online duplicate of myself over the past many years as I felt myself changing and shifting to be more like what my audience wanted and less like the authentic version of myself; that I wasn't prepared to sacrifice.
In the bush we've seen caricatures of people that exist on the internet hoisted to positions of virtue and importance when their genuine personas aren't reflective of their avatars and nor are their opinions a fair reflection of the majority of those behind the posts and posters that bare their faces.
We continue to see more and more of the ugliness that happens when these said caricatures find themselves called out for being more fiction than reality, and we suffer the systemic failures that occur when the online resumé does not fairly reflect the actual work, knowledge or understanding of the person in power.
The current corporate and societal structures have slipped to a point where narcissists, psychopaths and their bands of merry sycophants, have risen to positions of great importance by design of a society that celebrates them unequivocally, unquestioningly and without the checks, balances and restraints that exists in the real world.
But these are indeed the worst traits among us, not the best.
ALSO READ:
When we exalt those who devour the success of others and claim it as proof of their own greatness, we have to first sacrifice the empaths, the believers, the doers, the lovers and the foundation of our civilisation - the ones who are the reason that the others even have a hierarchy to climb in the first place.
So perhaps as the threads continue to unravel and as we look at those in high places, we need to take wary caution to check the citations.
To check the facts against actual evidence not just self-aggrandized opinions and where evidence is scarce, we have to ask why?
We have to accept that nothing is ever beyond question, nothing is ever settled, it is all open-ended, subject to opinion and context.
Where credit is not duly given, information is not transparent, evidence is not resounding and where exploitation is evident, there is a space for mistruth to point us to exactly where others do not want us to look and it is our responsibility to look there anyway.
The online world is a narcissist's playground and empath's worst nightmare and when we view it through that lens our vision can improve extraordinarily.
- Bess O'Connor, Goondiwindi farmer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.