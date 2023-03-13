Queensland Country Life
Light yearling steers to restockers make 438c at Toowoomba

Updated March 13 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Mixed quality at Toowoomba

Good to useful falls of rain across the general supply area combined with the recent reduction in prices reduced the number of stock at the Toowoomba cattle sale to 91 head on Monday.

