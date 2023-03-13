Mixed quality at Toowoomba

Good to useful falls of rain across the general supply area combined with the recent reduction in prices reduced the number of stock at the Toowoomba cattle sale to 91 head on Monday.
Overall quality of the small yarding was very mixed. A fair panel of buyers covering all categories was present and operating. Most classes experienced very little change in price for the quality penned.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 438c to average 430c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 367c and made to 378c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 368c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 348c to average 337c/kg. A handful of yearling heifers to feed made to 328c/kg. A couple of over conditioned heavy weight cows made to 252c/kg.
Feeder bulls made to 372c/kg. Poor condition cows and calves made to $1400/unit.
- MLA
