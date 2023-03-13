THE memory of one of the Droughtmaster breed's brightest young stars has been honoured at last Saturday's Droughtmaster National Female Sale at Gympie.
Elizabeth Boughen lost a brief battle with illness in January after being admitted to hospital last December with an autoimmune disease and soon developed complications.
A highly-respected member of the agricultural community, the 22-year-old's legacy carried on at last Saturday's sale when her beloved heifer The Block Lightning Rose sold for $3000 to Justin Bowman, Grandchester via Elite Livestock Auctions.
All of the proceeds from The Block Lightning Rose were donated to medical research into autoimmune diseases with the selling agents Elders also getting behind the cause.
"We're really proud to have been able to support such a worthy cause," Elizabeth's father Noel Boughen said.
"The support we've had from the entire community has been amazing, especially from Droughtmaster Australia, the society has just been fantastic and has been so helpful to us.
"To see that heifer sell on a big stage like that in Gympie and raise funds for such a worthwhile cause is really pleasing and it is something I know Lizzy would have been really proud of."
A popular member of the state's local show circuit, the Rosewood native was also an accomplished judge with one of her highlights being invited to be the associate judge at the 2021 Gatton Droughtmaster Futurity.
Last year Elizabeth represented the Boonah Show and West Moreton and Brisbane Valley sub chamber as a 2022 Queensland Rural Ambassador state finalist.
Elizabeth was due to start a teaching degree later this year at UNE with the goal to become an ag teacher.
Her love of cattle came from her parents, with father Noel starting Normanton Park Droughtmasters in 1991.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
