AN expanded offering of lots at this year's National Droughtmaster Female Sale has done little to impact the success of this year's auction according to organisers.
A total of 224 lots were catalogued for last Saturday's sale, however, heavy rainfall across much of the state late last week caused several withdrawals taking the final offering to 189 lots.
At the fall of the hammer, 174 of the 189 lots offered sold at a combined average of $5847, for a gross of more than $1 million.
The offering of 189 was up on the 153 that went up for bids in 2022, but far from the biggest yarding in the sale's history, which was reportedly about 300 lots.
In comparison to last year's sale, the overall average was down from $7271 to $5924, which sale committee chairman Brian Heck put down to a number of factors.
"There has been a bit of rain about recently which has led to a few withdrawals, but the offering at this year's sale has been quite good," Mr Heck said.
"The average was slightly back this year, but it was still about $6000, which is quite strong, particularly when you consider the cattle market has experienced a bit of a downward trend lately.
"As well as that, some areas have been pretty dry recently, which has meant that some people are not quite in the market like they otherwise would be."
Along with a larger offering, this year's sale also featured 10 new first-time vendors, three of which, Oasis A, Tomawill and Medway topped the individual vendor averages.
"It's fantastic to see this sale continuing to grow in popularity and welcoming new vendors every year," Mr Heck said.
"Not only that, but it is really pleasing to see the quality of the offering getting better each year.
"This year's sale is just proof that the quality just keeps getting better and better."
Mr Heck said while this year's offering was the biggest in about a decade, it was far from the biggest in the sale's 42-year history.
"We did have about 300 here one year many years ago, so it's no where near as big as we have had in the past," he said.
"However, I personally don't see the sale getting much bigger catalogue-wise as what we were meant to have this year. It's important that we keep the quality of the offering high, while still giving our members somewhere to sell their females because this is the only society-supported female sale.
"There is the Diamond Genetics sale at Silverdale on September 23, but it is both a bull and female sale, so it's not quite the same thing.
"From that perspective, it is important we continue to grow this sale and achieve good results like we have seen this year."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
