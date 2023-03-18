Queensland Country Life
Fear and greed the two most powerful emotions driving market behaviour

By Ben Law
March 18 2023 - 1:00pm
An investor's kryptonite - fear and greed

Warren Buffet, one of the greatest investors of all time, famously said "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." This timeless wisdom reminds us that allowing fear to dominate our investment decisions is a sure-fire path to failure.

