An investor's kryptonite - fear and greed

The challenge is that sometimes we need to be bold in the face of market fluctuations. When others are caught up in the excitement of a bull market, Buffet advises caution and risk assessment. When others are panicking during a bear market, he suggests that might be the time to seize the opportunity to buy undervalued assets. Either way, at the core of his philosophy is the requirement for investors to think carefully, do their research and act without emotion, which is extremely difficult - especially for those new to the game of investing.