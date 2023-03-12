There were 285 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
All buyers were in operation but operating with reduced rates, with the market easier throughout.
John Bailey, West Woombye, sold Belgium Blue cows for $1630. Cochrane Livestock Partners, Kandanga, sold a line of Droughtmaster heifers for $800. John King, Coondoo, sold the top steer for $2000 and Droughtmaster heifers for $1310.
Jeremy and Rose-Marie Langton, Kureelpa, sold Angus steers for $1590. M Richardson, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1250 and $1180. LC Livestock, Lowood, sold a pen of Euro cross steers for $1450.
Rodney Garrett, Amamoor, sold Droughtmaster vealer heifers for $1090. Chrissie Whordley, Kybong, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1400. Dan Forsdike, Amamoor, sold a line of Droughtmaster store steers for $1195. Wade Johnston, Bollier, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1730.
