Charolais cross steers hit $1530 at Beaudesert

March 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold Charolais cross steers 18 months for $1530.

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a quality yarding of predominantly backgrounding steers and heifers selling to a slightly dearer market to both travelled and local buyers.

