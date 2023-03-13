Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a quality yarding of predominantly backgrounding steers and heifers selling to a slightly dearer market to both travelled and local buyers.
Heavy feeder steers sold firm, as did lines of heifers with breeding potential.
Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold Charolais cross steers 18 months for $1530. Droughtmaster cross steers 18 months account Braskin Pty Ltd, Maroon, sold for $1460. Meralyn Pastoral Co, Kerry, sold Simmental cross steers 15 months for $1440. Droughtmaster cross steers 15 months account Vimara Ventures Pty Ltd, Running Creek, sold for $1280.
Brad and Claire Ryan, Beaudesert, sold Limousin cross steers 12 months for $1290. Hereford cross steers 12 months account Tim and Fiona Daniels, Benobble, sold for $1290. Sugarloaf Grazing Co, Milford, sold Angus weaner steers for $1270. Santa Hereford cross weaner steers account Mt Maroon Grazing sold for $1270.
Central Park Grazing, Stockleigh, sold Santa weaner steers for $1100. Vimara Ventures Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1000. Wattle Tree Stud, Silverdale, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $970. Braskin Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $900. Santa weaner steers account Kooroomba Hay, Mt Alford, sold for $910.
MW and VE Clark, Milford, sold Droughtmaster cross PTIC heifers for $1350. Braskin Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months for $1190. Angus weaner heifers account Sugarloaf Grazing Co sold for $1070. Mt Maroon Grazing sold Santa Hereford cross weaner heifers for $1000.
Charbray heifers 12 months account R and C Buckham, Tarome, sold for $1000. Vimara Ventures Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster heifers 14 months for $950. Hereford heifers 12 months account Tim and Fiona Daniels sold for $1000. M and M Platell Farming Co, Josephville, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 12 months for $950.
Central Park Grazing sold Santa cows for $1390. Brahman cows account Tim Kelly, Woodhill, sold for $1310. Braford cross cows and calves account Wattle Tree Stud sold for $1425. Tim Kelly sold Brahman cows and calves for $1300.
An Angus bull account Wally Holcombe, Veresdale, sold for $2750.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday March 25, starting at 9.30am.
