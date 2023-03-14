The South West Hospital and Health Service is replacing some locum doctors in the Balonne Shire to trial a new model of care, but Dirranbandi locals say it is not good enough.
In an attempt to improve the overreliance on locum doctors, the new senior medical officer model will involve doctors from St George hospital providing ten outreach sessions per week, which is equivalent to five days of service, in addition to nurse practitioners, and Telehealth consults when a doctor is not physically present.
Dirranbandi Progress Association president Jacque Hemming said locals were not happy about the lack of consultation around the new model and still had concerns over the lack of after hours and weekend care available, evident in a petition which currently has 255 signatures in a town with 639 people.
"It's just sugarcoating a situation that is just getting worse," Ms Hemming said.
"They are sending doctors down here during the day, but it varies. Nobody knows when they're coming or going, and there's no consistency.
"You might get them for three days this week and two days next week, but it's the after hours that's the real problem.
"It's just a basic health care need and it's not only Dirranbandi, it services Hebel, and back between Goodooga and Bollon, so there's some big distances for people to come to see a doctor.
"Our argument is that there should be a doctor here full time, and in our opinion, this is not good enough.
"There's been very little consultation with the community about it, they're just expecting that we'll get used to it."
Given the significant number of older people living in Dirranbandi, several community members said they worried about having to travel to St George for emergency care in the times when a doctor was not present at the hospital.
Local couple Helen and John Blake said not having adequate access to a doctor was "a death warrant" for them, considering they each had numerous health issues and could no longer drive.
"We've been very, very lucky that we've had the doctors that we have had, but if we lose a doctor altogether, you've got two dead people sitting here," Ms Blake said.
"We can't survive without a doctor here, it's as simple as that, and we're not in any condition to go anywhere else.
"I surrendered my licence when I was 75, and my husband is legally blind, so we cannot drive ourselves to St George.
"If anything was to happen, and we didn't have a doctor here in town, we wouldn't stand a chance."
Hebel farmer David Cross said the lack of services heavily affected his family, to the point where his wife was now residing in Toowoomba with their daughter who suffers from epilepsy and had to plan visits around the locums availability.
"We can't bring our daughter out to home because there's not always a doctor in town, and she'll really miss coming out to the property to see us," he said.
"We're just frightened that something might happen and we're more than two hours from St George."
Ms Hemming said locals were also concerned with the higher risk of farming accidents occurring now with more agricultural workers returning to the area post-drought, particularly heading into cotton picking season.
"There are so many many people here in agricultural, Cubbie Station alone with all their contractors, as well as others, and there's a high incidence of accidents with farming," she said.
"We're just about to start cotton cotton picking, and as soon as cotton picking starts, you really need a doctor. It's crazy to think that we won't and the worry is, that we will have a death because we won't have a doctor here.
"Dirranbandi was in drought for seven years, so I fully understand that the statistics probably dropped because no one had crops and no one had cotton in that time, there was nothing going on.
"But now with the good seasons, it's going to bring people back into the community and they need to look at that and see that this is not a fair call on the community."
Queensland Country Life spoke to director of medical services at St George hospital Dr Adam Colezau regarding the new model being offered to the Dirranbandi community.
Dr Colezau said the new system would provide more consistency for patients, as they would be able to see the same doctor for their regular appointments, and would know when the doctors would be attending on an outreach basis.
"I think once the model starts properly, the people Dirranbandi will realise that they're actually getting a pretty good service, because they can see the same doctor over and over again," Dr Colezau said.
"If you're seeing the same patients, you can build rapport with them, you can get their chronic disease management done, then they don't need to come into hospital as often, so that's the advantages of the model.
"Also if you can bring more people into a central location, you can then share the on-call burden and then you can go and do outreach. We already go out and do outreach to Bollon anyway, and we'll be going out to Mungindi and Dirranbandi as well, so that's what we're trying to do at the moment.
"We're hoping this model where we have outreach from a hub, nurse practitioner involvement, as well as using Telehealth by video when we're not there or after hours, will really enhance the health of the town, and not take it away.
"We're keen to make the situation better, not worse."
With close to 1100 vacancies for doctor positions across rural Australia, Mr Colezau said that the shortage in south west Queensland was not a new issue.
"Across the south west there's about seven or eight towns at the moment that are running on locums, and there's vacancies in pretty well all the towns, like Roma, Charleville, Mitchell, Injune and Quilpie," he said.
"We've been trying to fill a full time position in Dirranbandi for six years and now we have to think outside the box, and we will continue to advertise to see if we can find someone who is keen to do that.
"The community have to accept that it's really hard and we are really are doing the very best we can. That model of having a doctor 24 hours a day, seven days a week, needs to be looked at and people need to be more realistic."
