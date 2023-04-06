Happy residents are the number one priority for Aura Holdings, a Queensland-owned retirement village developer and operator.
Aura's chief executive officer Sean Graham said connectedness is vital to the business's vision.
"Therefore, our focus is on fostering truly connected communities, attuned to the way retirees want to live their lives," Mr Graham said.
"This mean that in addition to creating an enjoyable, receptive and inclusive environment within our retirement communities, we also value and leverage strong connections with the local community and other businesses aligned to our vision of providing maximum benefit for our residents."
Aura's The Ninth Middle Ridge, is Toowoomba's stunning new independent living community for those over 60, overlooking the ninth fairway of The Toowoomba Golf Club and the eastern ranges. The Ninth offers expansive views, privacy, independence and the sounds of nature for all 74 luxury apartments, situated on 55ha of manicured greenspace and national park.
John and Cherry Gardiner were the first residents to move into The Ninth in mid-October of 2022. This proved ideal, as they'd sold their home so it eliminated a double shift.
"We always knew we'd have to downsize, after coming from out west and moving into a large family home with lots of space and a large garden, but we really had no idea where this would be to," Mrs Gardiner said.
Out of curiosity, the Gardiners called into the sales office for a quick look at The Ninth's plans, with no real expectations.
"We were so impressed we left having put a deposit on a lovely apartment. It was everything we were looking for and more. The location really appealed to us, we knew we wanted to live on the eastern side of Toowoomba, preferably with a view of the range."
She said they wanted to feel safe and secure while still being able to feel free to do their own thing.
"We liked the clever design of the buildings, giving us complete privacy, especially out on the balconies. It's lovely to feel secure enough to open wide the doors and let the breeze in."
Since moving in, the Gardiners have come to appreciate lots of other benefits of living at The Ninth.
"The communal area is welcoming and we're encouraged to make full use of the fully equipped kitchen and surrounds for social occasions. It seems that nothing is a bother. If we have any issues or find any defects in our apartment, we call call Hope, our wonderful manager, and all is solved. The community garden is an extra attraction, and is becoming very beneficial."
The ease of living at The Ninth has given the Gardiners "much more freedom".
"It's a beautiful place to live, in immaculate surrounds, and all the work is done by others. The convenience of parking and access to our lift makes life easy.
The Gardiners praised the Aura team.
"They're hands on, make themselves available at every opportunity, and literally join in with anything that is happening at The Ninth. They're always instigating events for our enjoyment. This is important, as we didn't want to feel like we are just a number.
"We're now finding that lots of like-minded people are joining us at The Ninth, which is great. We consider that The Ninth offers us a resorts-style lifestyle, while offering the necessary benefits that we'll no doubt need as we age."
Aura Holdings was founded in 2016 by Tim Russell and Mark Taylor, who together have more than 35 years' experience working within the retirement industry.
"Every Aura village is individual and ready to be shaped by the people who live there. As the villages are their home, we encourage residents to participate in the decision-making process,'' Mr Taylor said.
"We knew there had to be a better way to approach retirement living. A way that didn't require retirees to give up their independence. One built on honesty, mutual trust and respect, without the need for complicated fee structures and red tape.
Each Aura community adheres to three guiding principles:
FREEDOM - Aura believes there's a great amount of satisfaction for its residents to be gained from being in control and cultivating a sense of ownership.
FAIRNESS - Aura understands that happy, engaged residents are its greatest advocates, which is why the business is centred on creating empowering respectful environments that enrich retirees' lives.
TRANSPARENCY - The team at Aura are always happy to talk about the way they do things and will gladly make time to sit down and chat, whether it's in relation to genuine feedback about a resident's insight into the village life or to share a drink with residents at a casual get-together at one of the villages.
Aura is developing and managing seven retirement communities in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Toowoomba, in which independent living apartments are built for residents to age in place with discreet design elements incorporated into each apartment.
To assist with this, Aura partners with in-home services provider, Five Good Friends, who provide a range of care and support services to suit residents' changing needs.
Mr Russell said a nursing home need not be inevitable but suggests seniors start thinking about the lifestyle they desire as they age and to put measures in place sooner rather than later.
"We provide vertical living options for retirees and downsizers in a social community where residents are a close to the support and facilities they desire.
"We believe that accommodation designed for seniors, in an engaged community of like-minded people with care and support providers on hand, will allow our residents to maintain their precious independence in their own apartment. With this support they may never need to set foot in a nursing home."
