Online cattle listings steady

Cattle listings were steady at 15,116 head last week, down 3 per cent from the previous week.
Listings in Queensland registered an average value over reserve of $170 and a 51pc clearance rate - much higher on both fronts than the national listings ($96 and 41pc) or Angus listings ($94 and 46pc).
Steers weighing 200-280kg lwt registered 1492 head and averaged $1243/head, up $16 for a 44pc clearance rate.
From Moonie, a line of 62 Santa Gertrudis steers aged six to eight months old and weighing 245kg lwt returned $1370/head, or 558c/kg lwt.
Listings of heifers weighing 200-280kg lwt increased to 1309 head and averaged $1029/head, up $24 and reaching a 49pc clearance rate.
Breeding stock listings increased by 10pc, while results were mixed across average prices and clearance rates. Pregnancy tested in-calf heifer listings dropped to 2236 head and averaged $2138/head, up $69, although clearance rate fell to 14pc.
PTIC cow listings increased to 1602 head and averaged $1671/head, down $127 for a 43pc clearance rate.
Sheep listings rose last week, with the 87,631 head increasing 34pc on the previous week.
Higher listings were represented across all categories, with lamb categories jumping 39pc.
Crossbred lambs picked up to 16,315 head, increasing 47pc while the average price increased $4, at $119/head.
Merino wether lambs were also well represented at 6271 head and recorded a 67pc clearance. Price for the category ranged from $49 to $119, and averaged $81, increasing by $8.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewe listings rose to 13,571 head and averaged $142/head, down $16, and reached a clearance of 32pc.
Shedding breed ewes ranged in price from $75 to $376, to average $174/head - increasing $4. The 4274 head were met with plenty of post sale action, with 1700 head selling in the days after the auction, with final clearance rate reaching 55pc.
