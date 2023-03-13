Queensland Country Life
Steers 200-280kg average $1243/head on AuctionsPlus

March 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Online cattle listings steady

CATTLE

Cattle listings were steady at 15,116 head last week, down 3 per cent from the previous week.

