Toogoolawah and Rathdowney memorial campdrafts were held on the weekend but the threat of wet weather caused the postponement of the Cambooya and Gidgeefield campdrafts.
Under less than ideal muddy conditions and the onset of rain over the weekend, the Toogoolawah Campdraft was well supported and featured memorial campdraft events in honour of some instrumental local committee members.
Jamie Gray riding his Duck N Down mare, Gunning Down put together three exceptional rounds for an aggregate score of 267 points to take out the Len and Ruby Little Memorial and Shepherdson and Boyd Open.
The Peter Little Memorial Restricted Open was won by Lexi Payne riding Kanya Catolena with 179 points, just one point ahead of Troy McSweeney riding his resident sire Electric Duck. Mrs Payne has recently returned to competition after having some time off after the birth of her first child.
The HLE Smith & Co Transport Maiden A was won by Brodie Hurley riding Rosie's Tapt with 88 points, just one point ahead of Joel Hill (Donell Park Fletch) and Adam Wallen (Valeravale Misconduct), whilst Nicholas Markwell riding Optimum held a convincing seven point lead to claim the Toogoolawah Pharmacy Maiden B Campdraft with a total of 173 points, ahead of runner up Michael Anderson riding Sweetie.
The Ray Liekefett Memorial Maiden Shoot Out was run off between the winners of the two maiden campdraft events and was won by Brodie Hurley riding Rosie's Tapt who received $1000 and a trophy buckle with runner up Nicholas Markwell receiving a saddle rack.
Two riders were forced into a run-off in the High Country Droughtmasters Maiden for Maiden and was won by Steven Little riding Bradley's Contracted Acres with Lori Kasper riding Seligmans Bundy in second place.
The David and Gordon Gloag Memorial Novice A campdraft was taken out by Luke Collman riding Remember the Rain with an aggregate score of 182 points, while the Ringer Western Novice B was won by John Dohle riding Qantas.
Cheyanne Whalley riding Copper notched up 88 points to claim the Kev McKee Memorial Juvenile whilst Jack Jeffrey riding Acre Rey was victorious in the Oakvale Australian Stock Horses Junior with 79 points.
Featuring on Saturday night's program was the KWT Saddled Cut out and calcutta with the eventual winner being Rani Edwards claiming the $500 first prize and trophy rug.
The Nutrien Ag Solutions gymkhana attracted much interest and kept the children busy.
Earlier this year, the Pittsworth Campdraft held a charity campdraft to raise funds for the families of the two police officers, Constable Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow, who lost their lives in the line of duty at Wieambilla in December.
A total of $42500 was raised from this campdraft and handed over in a special presentation at the Pittsworth Showgrounds last week.
This weekend's campdrafts include the Proston Golden Spurs, the Tooloombilla 50th Anniversary, Brymaroo Novice, Mulgildie, Tara and Karara.
