Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Toogoolawah Campdraft open won by Jamie Gray

By Robyn Paine
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Toogoolawah and Rathdowney memorial campdrafts were held on the weekend but the threat of wet weather caused the postponement of the Cambooya and Gidgeefield campdrafts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.