Rydan makes $14 million at auction

By Mark Phelps
Updated March 13 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 11:00am
The 6979 hectare breeder property Rydan has sold at auction for $14 million. Picture - supplied

THE 6979 hectare (17,245 acre) Central Highlands property Rydan has sold at auction for $14 million

