GLENMORE is 7246 hectares (17,905 acres) of productive freehold country offering scale backed by excellent watering facilities and fencing.
Located 60km south of Surat and 100km north east of St George, all of the fences on the property have been renewed in the past three years, including 80km of new exclusion fence.
The brigalow and belah country is interspersed with wilga valleys leading into bendee ridges.
Some 3035ha (7500 acres) has been cleared with 2226ha (5500 acres) raked and seeded to buffel grass.
Glenmore has locked in PMAV vegetation mapping.
The property is divided into six main paddocks and three holding paddocks, and has more than 4km of laneways.
The multi-purpose stock yards have power and water connected and are equipped with a cattle crush and a Proway 6.5m bulk handler, three way draft, and coolers.
There are two bores pumping to storage tanks that gravity feed across the property to 13 cup and saucer tank troughs as well as 11 dams.
A Farmbot remote water level monitor is installed on the main bore holding tank.
Other improvements include a recently renovated air-conditioned three bedroom homestead with an office.
Set in established gardens, the homestead also has an outdoor living area with a solar power system installed.
There is also a three bedroom older home and a new 15x30m machinery shed with power.
Contact Nick Dunsdon, 0418 559 090, or Anthony Hyland, 0429 698 612, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.