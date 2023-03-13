Queensland Country Life
Darling Downs ASH committee delighted to host 2024 finals

By Helen Walker
Updated March 13 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:30am
Darling Downs Branch of the ASH Society, Jim Ryan is excited at the prospect of hosting the ACA national finals in Dalby in 2024. Picture Helen Walker

The Australian Campdrafting Association has selected the Darling Downs Branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society to host the finals in Dalby in 2024.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

