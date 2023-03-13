The Australian Campdrafting Association has selected the Darling Downs Branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society to host the finals in Dalby in 2024.
Darling Downs ASH president Jim Ryan said they were excited to have the finals back in south east Queensland.
"We believe our Dalby facilities, where we host the Dalby ASH sale, are up with the best five grounds in Australia," he said.
"We have plenty of room to move around and camp, along with plenty of motels and restaurants."
Mr Ryan said they had access to plenty of good cattle, and sponsors, but above all "it will be fun".
Both he and his wife Bec are the golden couple of the Dalby ASH Sale, after years of successfully organising the event with a committee behind them.
In 2022, the Dalby ASH sale rain fell on the opening day of the campdrafting competition but the committee remained upbeat.
Mr Ryan said he was proud of what had been achieved with the Dalby ASH sale over its 48 years.
"The sale is now one of the featured events on the performance horse calendar and each year we see thousands of spectators, vendors, buyers, competitors and their families make the journey to Dalby for the sale and incentive campdrafts," he said.
"In addition to the sale, our program of events now includes campdrafts, challenges, feedlot team challenges, a ladies morning tea, charity auctions, first-class equine shows, live music, trade sites, retailers from across Australia as well as a fully licensed bar and the Rooftop Steakhouse restaurant.
"We plan to run it towards the end of April, and it will be part of our 50th anniversary celebrations next year, leading into the Dalby ASH sale in December," Mr Ryan said.
The 2023 ACA finals will be hosted by the Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge committee and will get underway from April 10 to 16.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
