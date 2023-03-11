The agony and ecstasy that is rowing was on full display at the 101st Brisbane GPS Head of the River rowing championships on Saturday, when just 0.26 of a second separated the winning crew from second place at the end of the open 1st VIII tussle.
On a glassy course at Wyaralong Dam with humidity at around 90 per cent, Brisbane Boys College overcame a massive effort from The Southport School to win the prestigious race for the third consecutive year, by the smallest of margins, and keep the O'Connor Cup for another year.
The winning crew, including twins Matthew and Dan Cashman sitting in the boat's engine room, along with X Rubens, D Granzin, L Crook, J Thynne, M Owen (captain of boats), T Stevens, and cox B Palmer, had been undefeated all season.
Coach John Pettigrew described it as a terrific season, saying they had really believed in themselves and what they had to do on the day.
"We knew Southport were a good crew, they were chasing us down all season," he said. "Full credit to them and their coach."
BBC finished with a time of 5:53.71, while TSS recorded 5:53.97, and Brisbane Grammar School was six seconds back in third place.
In an amazing coincidence, the heart-stopping finish mirrored a similar race 33 years earlier when BBC beat TSS by a margin of 0.2 of a second, and John Pettigrew was a member of the winning crew.
Just as in 1990, when no-one knew who had won, a stunned hush fell over the sweaty crowd at Wyaralong on Saturday until officials were able to confirm the result.
Pettigrew, who describes himself as a small-time cattle producer at Toogoolawah, was probably the last person to hear the outcome.
"I was by myself, in the boat park - I didn't know the result, couldn't see anything, couldn't see anybody, I was listening to the loudspeaker," he said. "The result's in the history books now so we're pretty happy."
Brothers N Karathanasopoulos and K Karathanasopoulos also made history, being the first time brothers had been in the TSS 1st VIII crew.
They and fellow crew members G Milson, T Houlahan, B Shuttlewood, R Sampson, M Chandler, J Gallie, and cox S Sweetland, along with all the other eligible TSS crews, helped the Gold Coast school claim the Old Boys Cup for the most points scored by eligible year 10, 11 and 12 crews.
An indication of the strength of the boat shed, TSS finished on 112 points to BBC's 105 points, with Gregory Terrace in third on 84 points.
