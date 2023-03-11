Queensland Country Life
Oasis A stud tops 2023 National Droughtmaster Female Sale at Gympie.

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
Updated March 11 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 7:00pm
Auctioneer Anthony Ball, Elders Studstock, Connor, Mackenzie, Archie and Adam Geddes, Oasis A stud, Dingo, with the top price female. Picture: Billy Jupp

THE Geddes family has continued its record-setting ways by topping the 42nd annual National Droughtmaster Female Sale on Saturday.

