THE Geddes family has continued its record-setting ways by topping the 42nd annual National Droughtmaster Female Sale on Saturday.
Selling at the annual auction in Gympie for the first time, the Dingo-based stud set a new sale record top price for lot 83 Oasis A Miss Icon.
The 14-month-old daughter of Glenlands D Arbor and out of Miss Lace was purchased online via Elite Livestock Auctions by Troy Mitchell, Emerald Beach, NSW, for $37,000.
At the fall of the hammer, 174 of the 189 lots offered sold at a combined average of $5847, for a gross of more than $1 million.
Of the 189 lots, two cow with calf units sold for $9000 each, while four of five joined heifers sold to a top of $7000 and average of $4750, and 169 unjoined heifers sold at an average of $5924.
This year's average was slightly down from the $7271 recorded for the 153 lots sold at last year's sale, however, this year's offering and top price were both up.
The sale's second top-price honour also went to a first-time vendor as Tomawill Giggles was knocked down to Simon Kinbacher, Biggenden for $35,000, on behalf of Tomawill Droughtmasters, Templin.
Fellow first time vendors HW and SE Donaldson rounded out the top three sellers with Medway Fantasize selling to Jomoco Droughtmasters, Glastonbury, for $21,000.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
