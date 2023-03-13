PRODUCERS from across the state and beyond flocked to the Gympie Saleyards for the 2023 National Droughtmaster Female Sale.
A big crowd braved the wet weather to descend upon Saturday's sale to see some of the best Droughtmaster females go under the hammer.
Offered up by some of the breed's best studs, the quality of this year's yarding drew plenty of interest from bidders in the stands as well as online via Elite Livestock Auctions.
The selling kicked off at 9am on Saturday after inspections began from 3pm on Friday, which was followed by a barbecue hosted by Droughtmaster Australia on Friday evening.
Historically the sale has been well supported by buyers from across Queensland as well as by buyers from Northern NSW and this year's catalogue was up by more than 40 head from 2022.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
