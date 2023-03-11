With a yarding of 1200 head, Burnett Livestock & Realty's James Cochrane said buyers were looking for quality at the Biggenden female sale on Thursday.
"The majority of people were looking for quality females," he said.
"But they were certainly being very picky and the quality females sold very well.
"There is always that demand for quality genetics and we always see that at our female sales, people looking to improve herds, chasing those females to fasten that process up instead of buying a bull and waiting all that time to breed their own."
Mr Cochrane also said recent dry weather was driving the current market.
"There are certainly more people de-stocking then restocking at this stage," he said.
"It's quite dry in our local area and catchment and we are at the time in the season we really need some decent rain, for the last part of that growing season.
"If we don't receive that in the next six weeks, that will put us in a tricky situation for winter."
Cattle were drawn from North Arm, Theodore, Miriam Vale, Goomeri, Booubyjan, Gayndah, Mary Valley, Brooweena, Hervey Bay, Gin Gin, Mt Perry and all local areas.
Large frame Charolais-cross cows with calves from Imbil sold for $2650 a unit.
Young pregnancy-tested-in-calf grey Brahman cows from North Arm sold for $2550 a unit, and the cows with calves made $2100.
Young Droughtmaster cows with calves from Kandanga sold for $2480, while Droughtmaster cows with calves from Boompa sold for $2450.
Two-tooth Queenslander heifers from Gayndah sold for 330 cents a kilogram or $1426 a head, while two tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Gin Gin sold for 326c/kg or $1603/hd an two-tooth Charolais-cross heifers from Brooweena sold for 346c/kg or $1488.
Two-tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Lowmead sold for 340c/kg or $1380, while milk-tooth Charolais- cross heifers from Theodore sold for 364c/kg or $1338 and Charolais-cross milk-tooth heifers from Yandaran sold for 330c/kg or $1108.
Charbray milk-tooth heifers from Didcot sold for 344c/kg or $1208, while milk-tooth Simbrah heifers from Gin Gin sold for 360c/kg or $1232 and milk-tooth Simmental-cross heifers from Gin Gin sold for 338c/kg or $1471.
Milk-tooth Simbrah-cross heifers from Booubyjan sold for 330c/kg $1013,while milk-tooth crossbred heifers from Theodore sold for 338c/kg or $1157 and milk-tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Coringa sold for 338c/kg or $886.
Milk-tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Windera sold for 330c/kg or $1175, while milk-tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gin Gin sold for 334c/kg or $828.
Milk-tooth Red Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 330c/kg or $1364, while milk-tooth grey Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 334c/kg or $1019.
Ultrablack weaner heifers from Mary Valley sold for 468c/kg or $1062, while Angus-cross weaner heifers from Woolooga sold for 356c/kg or $1002.
Simmental-cross weaner heifers from Didcot sold for 352c/kg or $801, while Charbray weaner heifers from Wallaville sold for 350c/kg or $780, Simmental-cross weaner heifers from Woodgate sold for 356c/kg or $874 and Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 360c/kg or $725.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
