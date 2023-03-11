Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Biggenden all breeds female sale offers 1200 head

BM
By Brad Marsellos
March 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burnett Livestock & Realty's agent Paul Hastings with pens of Charolais heifers, Clare Grazing, Theodore. The line of heifers made 364.2c/kg or $1338. Picture: Supplied Burnett Livestock

With a yarding of 1200 head, Burnett Livestock & Realty's James Cochrane said buyers were looking for quality at the Biggenden female sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.