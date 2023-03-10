The crowd travelled from far and wide to attend the 2023 Charleville Hangar Ball on Friday evening, frocking up to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Despite the circling storms, visitors and locals alike were keen to kick up their heels on the dance floor and enjoy the live music, before digging into their pockets for the live auction.
There were plenty of drinks getting around, with the Western Queensland Spirit cocktails on high rotation throughout the night, in addition to the usual beer and champas on offer.
