The sinking of the historic paddlewheeler Pride of the Murray at Longreach is no longer being treated as suspicious, Police say.
The paddlewheeler, the newest attraction for Longreach tourism group Outback Pioneers, sank at its mooring on the Thomson River early Monday morning.
A spokesperson for Police confirmed on Friday that Longreach Rural and Stock Crime Squad officers were "no longer investigating" the cause of the incident.
"(The cause of the sinking of the Pride of the Murray) is now a Marine Safety Qld and Australian Maritime Authority investigation," the Police spokesperson said.
The 98-year-old paddlewheeler was discovered capsized in the Thomson River at Longreach by a passing kayaker on Monday morning, and concerns have since been raised that the vessel's fuel would be leaking into the river.
A Maritime Safety Queensland spokesperson said it was investigating the possible pollution.
"MSQ is responsible for the prevention of and response to marine pollution events," the spokesperson said.
"It was in this regard that MSQ responded to the sinking of the vessel.
"By providing pollution response equipment, MSQ minimised the impact of the spill of contaminants from the vessel into the Thomson River."
Longreach Regional Council mayor Tony Rayner has assured the community of Longreach that the sinking of the Pride of the Murray will not impact the town's drinking water supply.
Cr Rayner said on Tuesday morning that the council had the situation well under control.
"I can assure people there's no need for any concern for their drinking water," Cr Rayner said.
"The pumps extract water from six metres below the surface, and the diesel sits on the surface."
The vessel is what is known as a Domestic Commercial Vessel and is registered and operated under the authority of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.
AMSA is therefore the entity responsible for investigating the sinking of the Pride of the Murray.
"AMSA will continue to provide technical assistance upon request from the lead agency," the AMSA spokesperson said.
The owners of the historic paddlewheeler had arranged for a salvage company to look at the boat on Tuesday.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.