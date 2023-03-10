Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Wandoan cattle country sells to next door neighbours

By Helen Walker
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE Adams family's stand out 1637 hectare (4044 acre) freehold Wandoan property Alice has sold for $9,825 million at auction on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.