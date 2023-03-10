THE Adams family's stand out 1637 hectare (4044 acre) freehold Wandoan property Alice has sold for $9,825 million at auction on Friday.
Alice, with an estimated carrying capacity of 900 backgrounders was bought by neighbours, Stewart ad Naomi Golden.
Located on Bundi Road 41km west of Wandoan, 107km from Miles and 131km from Roma, the property consists of undulating developed scrub soil country, which has been improved with buffel, bambatsi and Gatton panic.
Originally timbered with brigalow, bottle tree and bauhinia, the property is in two lots: 976ha (2412 acres) and 661ha (1633 acres).
There has been 1030ha blade ploughed and a further 283ha treated with Graslan pellets four years ago.
The Queensland Government's PMAV vegetation map shows Alice as being 100 per cent category X.
The property is divided into nine paddocks with a laneway system on the southern portion. The very well fenced property has steel end assemblies, steel gate ways, and three or four barbed wires on steel posts.
Both sets of 500 head capacity, portable cattle yards have loading ramps, a crush and water connected.
There are three dams on the northern portion and two dams on the southern portion of the property.
In addition, three water tanks are filled from the share bore on the neighbouring property, which supply concrete troughs. Two of the tanks have observant water monitoring systems and bore water can be utilised on both parcels of land with a pipeline already in place.
There are also income producing QGC gas wells and a gravel quarry on the property
