THE next generation of beef cattle producers are being encouraged to get involved with the Australian Brahman Breeders Association's future directions program.
The emerging organisation, which was launched during last year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale, will be hosting a future directions event at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange on Saturday, in a bid to get more young cattle enthusiasts involved in the group.
Among the highlights of Saturday's events will be presentations from industry leaders as well as the selection of a team to represent the organisation at the northern Intercollegiate Meat Judging Competition.
"Basically what we are hoping the event can do is to provide some information of what the breed can offer to young people involved in the industry," ABBA senior vice president Matthew Noakes said.
"The program is open to anyone aged between 18 and 30 years old with a passion for the Brahman breed and the red meat industry in general.
"It's fully financially supported by ABBA as well as the Jeff McCamley Youth Fund, which can offer a variety of opportunities for young people."
Mr Noakes said he was hopeful the program could eventually become a breeding ground for the future of not only ABBA, but the industry as a whole.
"Over time, the aim will be to create more opportunities for internships to the U.S as well as scholarship opportunities from the Jeff McCamley Youth Fund," he said.
"They won't just be for Brahman-related programs either, but for development initiatives across the whole industry as a whole.
"That's why we are encouraging young people from all backgrounds.
"There are some great opportunities, including participating in the ICMJ competitions, for anyone with a passion for the Brahman breed and the industry as a whole."
Saturday's event begins at 3pm on Saturday and bookings can be made via the ABBA Future Directions Facebook page.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
