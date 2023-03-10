The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water plans to host several closed information sessions across the Murray-Darling Basin area in regards to their Strategic Water Purchasing Framework, citing COVID-19 as a reason for the limiting attendees.
A session will be held in St George next Monday the 13th, between 2 and 4pm, however, the location remains a secret, and the website link only allows invited guests to RSVP.
Balonne Shire Council Mayor Samantha O'Toole said it was "beyond outrageous" to have a consultation on water allocation buybacks without community involvement.
"Our community deserves to have their voices heard in relation to these water allocation buybacks and I call on the federal government to let them be heard," Mayor O'Toole said.
"Our community quite literally works to provide food and fibre to feed and clothe our nation and water allocation buybacks will do more than just cause devastation to our local community.
"Water allocation buybacks will mean less food and fibre supply to our nation and thus more pressure on the cost of living for those in our capital cities and throughout the nation.
"We need to be focussing on working with the local community, not devastating local communities and increasing cost of living pressures across the board.
Mayor O'Toole said the local agricultural sector was making great progress with developing water efficiency measures, and all sectors of the community would be affected if the buybacks were to proceed.
"If the federal government focussed investment on working with local farmers to help with water efficiency measures, we could arrive at the same water reductions whilst we continue producing food and fibre for our nation," she said.
"Water allocation buybacks have had an enormous impact on the sustainability and viability of some of our communities in the past.
"The last time water allocation buybacks happened one local town in our shire lost 12 families and to a town of around 600 people, that is beyond devastating in terms of flow-on impacts.
"Dirranbandi lost an estimated 27 per cent of its irrigation area and more than 15 per cent of agriculture and non-agriculture private sector jobs when water allocation buybacks last occurred.
'School enrolments dropped by 50 per cent in the last five years and businesses operating in the area are under significant stress.
"In St George, jobs in agriculture dropped by more than 15 per cent and non-agriculture private sector jobs were down by more than 20 per cent from the last water allocation buybacks."
Leader of The Nationals and Member for Maranoa David Littleproud also described the "sneaky" nature of the sessions as "outrageous," and said the local community deserved transparency and honesty.
"It's hard to fathom Labor would literally lock out the public on such an important issue," Mr Littleproud said.
"There needs to be community consultation. It's no wonder the community feels angry.
"It begs the question, what is Labor trying to hide?"
A statement from Minister Plibersek's office acknowledged that news of the sessions was only provided on short notice, and that it may impact people's ability to attend.
"Due to limited availability of venues and covid still being in community, health and safety is a priority, so numbers are limited. If there is an over-supply of interest in the information sessions, a waitlist will be created to follow-up with these interested parties," it read.
"A video presentation will be developed and made available on our website with the same information for anyone who was unable to attend. Questions from these information sessions and received by the department over the next few weeks, will be collated with answers, and also published online for easy access."
A spokesperson from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water told Queensland Country Life that the closed sessions would allow room for meaningful discussions due to less people being in attendance.
"More than 250 invitations have been sent to stakeholders across the catchment areas who provide a strong representation of community views and are able to share information with their communities," they said.
"By engaging with smaller groups, it allows everyone to have a voice and share their views during the information sessions.
"For all events, a waitlist has been created to provide as many opportunities as possible within the limitations of venue capacity.
"Locations include Deniliquin, Forbes, St George, Goondiwindi, Toowoomba, Bourke, Walgett and Narrabri. All information sessions will be completed before the tender process opens on 23 March 2023.
"A copy of the presentation slides that are being shown at these information sessions are available on our website."
