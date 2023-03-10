Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Women celebrate 30 years of rural, regional and remote networking

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated March 12 2023 - 11:09am, first published March 11 2023 - 9:00am
Leisa Chandler, Roma, celebrates Internationals Women's Day at the Burke and Wills in Toowoomba with Sarah 'Choyce, Toowomba. Picture by Helen Walker.

Women from all parts of Queensland gathered under the banner of the RRR Women, the re-branded name of the former Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network to celebrate International Women's Day at the Burke and Wills Hotel, in Toowoomba.

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

