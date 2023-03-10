Teachers from St George were given the chance to get to know the ins and outs of the cotton industry on Thursday afternoon, during a "teach the teachers" event held at the Saunders family's farm.
The group were able to hear and learn from local growers and agronomists, about everything from irrigation to ginning, and were even treated to a crop dusting demonstration.
Head of agriculture at St George State High School Caitlin Crowe was the brains behind the event, which she saw as a golden opportunity for her fellow teachers to learn a little more about the local industries.
Ms Crowe said she felt that agriculture could be better integrated into the wider school curriculum, across both primary and secondary school.
"I just feel like ag education is super important across the curriculum, and we live in such a large ag area, it's big for our community, so it's great for our students to be able to be exposed to it, and not just in ag class," she said.
"The government's plan for it being a $100 billion industry by 2030 really means that it's our students who are going to be making that happen.
"Agriculture is such a huge industry for Australia, but it really needs to be implemented across the curriculum.
"I feel like it's super important for us to get it started in primary school as well, and it would be excellent to have it better represented because lots of the concepts and focuses in ag really address the cross curricular priorities in the Australian Curriculum, it really links very well.
"We also do have a lot of teachers that don't come from rural areas and don't understand agriculture necessarily, so for them to do be involved in events like this, I feel like it's invaluable."
The agriculture program at St George State High School is compulsory for students in grades seven, eight and nine, before being offered as an elective subject in senior school, and is incredibly popular with students.
Ms Crowe said as a subject, it gave students who weren't from an agricultural background an insight into where their peers came from and had the potential to spark an interest in an area they may not know much about.
"Ag as a subject is working its way into more schools now, that's definitely a growing area," she said.
"It is a growing industry, and if we don't start that in schools, and you spark their passion in school, it's not going to have that flow on effect.
"Young people need to know where their food comes from and where their clothing comes from, because it's so important for the future of the industry."
St George students are lucky enough to be exposed to all facets of the agricultural industry, such as cattle and sheep through their show team.
"We're a registered Droughtmaster stud and Poll Dorset studs, so we're doing a lot with that and looking at genetics and artificial insemination," Ms Crowe said.
"Having the kids involved in the show team is awesome and they really love it.
"We're also taking the show to students up to Mitchell to do a cattle handling clinic next week and looking at low stress handling which will be another great way to get those students involved in that side of things."
