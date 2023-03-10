Queensland Country Life
St George teachers exposed to cotton industry at "teach the teacher" event

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
March 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Teachers from St George headed out to the Saunders family's farm on Thursday afternoon to learn about growing cotton. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Teachers from St George were given the chance to get to know the ins and outs of the cotton industry on Thursday afternoon, during a "teach the teachers" event held at the Saunders family's farm.

