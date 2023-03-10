The 2023 Downs rugby season is about to get into full swing, and this year the ladies will be upping their game.
For the first time, the girls will play 15-a-side for the first few rounds, before returning to the 7s format for the remainder of the season.
Downs Rugby general manager Sally Johnston said this season was going to be a big one in terms of developing the women's league.
"A lot of people still have a perception about what girls and women's rugby is, and I think when you see it in real life, it really opens up your eyes," she said.
"I think they still see it as a lower level than what it actually is, and it is still a developing game but these girls are so strong, they're so fit, they're such trailblazers.
"Our numbers are growing and it is exciting for them to be able to see those pathways opening up.
"It is good to see our girls and women's space really growing on the Downs."
Last weekend, the Reds Super W team travelled to Toowoomba for a trial match against the Darling Downs Barbarians, after running a clinic with some junior players.
The action will continue this weekend, with round five of the AON Next Generation 7s competition being held in Toowoomba as part of an inaugural Women in Rugby showcase.
Ms Johnston said these experiences were a great opportunity for girls from the regions to see the pathways available to them in the sport.
"If we can make this a regular thing with the Reds, we'd like to do that, and also bring a country team to play the Reds as a trial match every year, that's an exciting idea for us," she said.
"We have got support from the Queensland government for the showcase this year, which has been fantastic, they've really got behind it and it has been pulled together quite quickly this year, so that is something we'd like to develop on further."
The Downs rugby competition stretches across eight local government areas, covering about 170,000 kilometres, and has been responsible for producing some incredible talent from the regions.
Roma Echidnas and Queensland Country player Renee Donpon played in the trial match against the Reds last weekend and said those events were a great way to expose the huge amount of potential in rural areas.
"They've really ramped up this season for the women's game with the opportunity to play 15s and 7s, which is a different style of rugby and it's a bit more inclusive for everyone," she said.
"Having the Reds come out over the weekend and have a session with the up and coming generation, was really beneficial for the younger girls to train with the players they look up to.
"The higher level coaches are seeing the talent that is available on the Downs and in the country, and you only have to look at your Aussie women's 7s squad and the Reds to see that there is so much talent coming through there."
Teammate Hannah Jakins said the growth of the women's league was evident within their own club, whose numbers had again grown this year with the introduction of the 15-a-side model.
"The growth is definitely a testament to clubs like Roma, for instance, where we started with just the one team and then we grew to two teams, and now we're fielding a whole 15 sides, so I think it's shown how much we can grow the game and also grow it to suit a different style of player," she said.
"I think it's really important how we've actually adapted it this year for girls that might not be so inclined to play rugby sevens because it is a very fast and like, agile game, whereas with 15s is a lot more structured and a lot more open to different girls coming and playing, so I think that's probably encouraged numbers a lot."
Club captain Meg Jakins, who was named as part of the Reds Super W Academy Squad this year, said that representative pathways were now a lot more accessible to female players in rural areas.
"I think there's a clearer pathway now to progress right up to the top level if you want to, which is a brilliant opportunity to have that out here," she said.
"It's a lot easier now to go all the way through and mix it up with girls in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunny Coast, which I think is a really exciting opportunity for a lot of us.
"A lot of the rep coaches will say that there's a lot of really untapped talent out in south west and central Queensland, and all those rural and remote areas, which previously hadn't been exposed to that high level game and the the high level coaches.
"So, I think the clear path that they've developed in that progression through the regional teams and then right up to state and national levels, it really gives these girls a huge exposure to a lot of different coaches and opportunities."
The Roma mens sides have also seen a huge boost in numbers for the 2023 season, with player Tom Sayer saying they have almost doubled from last year.
"We started really well with the Roma sevens comp this year, which was fantastic," he said.
"I think the enthusiasm has really lifted in the boys this year.
"W fielding an A and C-grade team this year, so we're hoping to really improve in the A-grade comp and then hopefully go back-to-back with our C-grade team."
The 2023 Downs Rugby season will kick off on April 1st.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.